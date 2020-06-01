the star of Stranger Things could make his debut at Marvel

In a week will take place the inevitable Comic-Con in San Diego : from 18 to 21 July, the Hollywood studios are going to announce their biggest project for the coming years. Among the line-up most expected, that Marvel will be scrutinized with much attention by the fans. In addition to the spin-off ofAvengers centred on the character of The black widow or new information on The guardians of the galaxy 3the studio number 1 productions super heroes should reveal the cast of The Eternals. This adaptation of a comic book that is little known in France, will stage an ancient race of human beings, the Eternals can manipulate cosmic energy in order to protect the Earth from evil forces. Goal Marvel : create a new team to the Avengers.

Before the revelation of the casting is final, the site of Variety advance already that Millie Bobby Brown, one of the stars of Stanger Thingsshould be part of the adventure. If this is confirmed, this would be the first participation of the young actress of 15 years, at a production Marvel. The nature of his character is still kept secret. Millie Bobby Brown would be joining as well at casting two actresses have been confirmed, Angelina Jolie, without a doubt in the role of Sersi, and Salma Hayek. Contacted by the website IGNDisney, owner of Marvel, has not yet commented on these strong rumors. There is no doubt that they keep their cartridges for the Comic-Con next Thursday, just as the revelation of the films expected for phase 4 of the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

