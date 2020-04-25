The star of ` the Avengers ” Chris Evans shares a glimpse of life in quarantine

The star of the Avengers and former actor Captain America Chris Evans has shared his view of his life in quarantine in the middle of the outbreak of coronavirus.

The coronavirus has affected the world in more ways than anyone expected. In the United States, several cities and States are in lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Many people are also put in quarantine voluntarily in their house to prevent themselves and others from being infected. This has also included the star of the Avengers and former actor Captain America Chris Evans.

Chris Evans, of course, has played the role of Captain America for almost a decade. Appeared for the first time in Captain America: The First Avenger, Chris Evans played the role 10 times in total as a main character and in appearances additional. The former star of the Avengers, however, is now taking things a little because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

In a recent post, Chris Evans shared that he shared his life in quarantine. You can see the full post below:

Homebodies pic.twitter.com/b3s5BMcabP

– Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) march 23, 2020

What do you think all of this image? Are you happy to see that actors like Chris Evans is put in quarantine during the outbreak of coronavirus? more people should do this? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

