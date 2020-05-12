The star of the Avengers Chris Hemsworth surprised fans with the young appearance of her mother

The famous star of Life buff, best known for his role of Norse god Thor in the Marvel movies Universe, Chris Hemsworthpublished a few photos fascinating of himself with his beloved mother, Leonie Hemsworthand his beautiful wife, Elsa Pataky, through its account of Instagram official.

On may 10, Chris Hemsworth has sent a large message celebrate mother’s day of his mother via Instagram and it has shared very nice photos with the post-Mother’s day.

All the world began to speak of the appearance of his mother because she looked to be 30 years, although it was 60 years ago. In the comments section, many followers of him have spoken of his beautiful mother, and also some people have tried to find out who was his mother in the poses.

The fans could not overcome the youth the matriarch Hemsworth has 60. Some even say that she looks like his sister. This publication Instagram has reached more than 4.7 million likes, and his disciples have written a lot of comments.

Here’s what he has légendé:

“Happy mother’s day to all the moms out amazing, we salute you!!! Xoxo 😘 ”

A fan named James North commented to her mother:

“Your mom looks young with your wife. “

Another fan named Abdullahi asked a important question:

“So, where is your mom? “

You can see the post Instagram of him just below.

