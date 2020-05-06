The star of the Avengers Elizabeth Olsen Trolls fans with Marvel Secrets

The star of the Avengers and the actress Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen has wowed the fans of Marvel with promises of secrets.

Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen has been presented for the first time in a scene after the credits in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It would appear as an antagonist in Avengers: Age of Ultron before becoming a hero in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. His last appearance was in Avengers: the End of the game and is now ready to resume the role of the next series Disney + WandaVision. However, Elizabeth Olsen has another hobby that she now uses to tease fans of Marvel.

Since the coronavirus was closed, Hollywood, celebrities around the world have found new ways to deal with it. Actress Scarlet Witch took this time to post videos on its history Instagram where she talks about gardening. In one of his last videos, the actress has unveiled a secret of the Avengers, which turned out to be a big fake.

You can see the full video Elizabeth Olsen below:

Lizzie, it’s like a personal attack or something? pic.twitter.com/ze1wOxnvge

– ᱬ Wanda’s pr manager ᱬ UNF SPREE (@vizwandamaximof) April 10, 2020

What do you think about all of the representation of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch? Are you excited to see it in WandaVision? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

The last appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as the witch in scarlet was in Avengers: the End of the game. Here is the synopsis of the plot of the film:

The during serious of events set in motion by Thanos that destroyed half of the universe and fractured the ranks of the Avengers forces Avengers remaining to take a final position in the great conclusion of Marvel Studios ‘ twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Avengers: the End of the game is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, digital, DVD and on Disney More.

Source: Instagram