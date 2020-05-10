The star of the black widow, Florence Pugh on his training and his diet MCU

Black widow The star Florence Pugh has recently discussed his exercise and his routine of cooking during the filming of the next Marvel movie. Black Widow is the stand-alone movie long-awaited Natasha Romanoffs / Black Widow Scarlett Johansson. Since the first appearance of the character in the MCU in Iron Man 2, fans were hoping for a movie solo. This will be achieved, eventually, later this year, when Black Widow will be released in November. The film was originally supposed to come out a little over a year after that the character of Johansson has sacrificed himself in Avengers: the End of the game. However, it has been pushed back, in one of the many delays currently plaguing Hollywood.

Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, it is as well that Natasha is able to appear. It will show to the widow faces his past, including his training in the red room. Pugh will play Yelena Belova, a fellow Black Widow which was also formed there. David Harbour and Rachel Weisz will also play important roles in the film, Harbour, facing the Red Guardian and Weisz Melina Vostokoff. One of the biggest mysteries of the film is the identity of Taskmaster, the villain main. Some have speculated that this could be the character of Weisz under the mask, although this has been refuted by the images published earlier this year.

In relationship: Who is Florence Pugh in Black Widow? Yelena Belova explained

In an interview with Elle UK, Pugh discussed his training and his dietary routine for Black Widow. The actress stressed how important it was for her to keep control and not have the impression that someone else “called the shots”:

When I got the job, I wanted to know what was the plan … It was very important to me. I didn’t want to be a part of something where I was constantly monitored. And people who ensured that I was in the “good” form. This is not me at all.

Pugh also discussed how his love for cooking helped him during the filming, saying: “Really, my thing is therapeutic to cut and cook and stir and taste it.” The physical form is an aspect of the films of super-heroes often discussed, especially by those who play the main roles. For example, the costume of Zachary Levi in Shazam! has been criticized by some fans, Levi revealing finally that it had a little padding. For some reason, the super-hero physical are more closely examined than those of the other films.

The role of Pugh in Black Widow intervenes after a few years of impressive for it. Having started in the business in 2014, she obtained a hit last year, starring in the horror film Midsommar and Little Women, Greta Gerwig. In the latter film, she played the youngest sister, Amy March, impressing the critics and the viewers with her compassionate of a character difficult. Pugh has received an academy award nomination for best actress in a supporting role for her role.

It is refreshing to hear someone speak honestly about requirements related to its membership in the MCU. It is logical that Pugh has a certain sense of control. To hear him speak of his time working Black widow should only make fans more excited to finally see the film in November.

More: when Marvel SHOULD have made a movie Black Widow

Source: Elle UK