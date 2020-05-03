The star of the horror story american Leslie Jordan shares the story of Lady Gaga – Betanews.fr

With a production of the tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchukit is horror story american still paused (like dozens of other productions), because of continuing concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus, the fans eagerly await even the smallest piece of news about when the green light of the production will be given, and the rumor of the meat grinder again to grind. It is hard not to be excited when Murphy himself went on Instagram to post a picture of the Rubber Man with the legend of two words, ” Coming soon… “. But for that AHS update, we take a trip back in time at the Hotel Cortez and the fifth season of the series of horror anthology.

Saturday, on Instagram for an edition of two parts of the Pillow Talk Leslie Jordan there has been nothing but praise for his co-star of the season Lady Gaga alias the countess alias Elizabeth Johnson. To demonstrate the commitment of the singer and award-winning actress to his craft, Jordan has offered a bit of information about the scene where the countess kills her character. “We had a scene where she was going to blow the fairy dust on my face, and then I reverse, blind me, sue me, and then I roll over, give me kicks. And then she was supposed to crouch on me and cut me with a knife, ” says Jordan. “She took me in the woods just before the shooting, and she said: ‘You know, I tend to sexualizing all of my partners actor. I thought:’ Where is this going? ‘ Well sweetheart, she gave me kicks, knocked me out and went to the ground and began to overlap… I don’t know what I was supposed to do! “”

See this post on Instagram Part # 1 of Pillow Talk with Leslie Jordan (and Lady Gaga) #tobecontinued #bigsneeze #howdoigetmyselfintothesesituations A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan) may 2, 2020 at 11: 55 am PDT

See this post on Instagram Part # 2 of Pillow Talk with Leslie Jordan (and Lady Gaga). It is a girl so sweet and so talented. #tellmesomethingboy #abadromance A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan) may 2, 2020 at 12h04 PDT

Last month, Murphy gave fans an update during an event to promote its upcoming series with Netflix Hollywood (see our preview here). While confirming that AHS was supposed to start filming the tenth season in early April, he also shared updates on production American Crime Story: Impeachment, Halstonand Poses and has pointed out what is important to him at this time: “I had to start filming the new season of” American Horror Story “and the new season of” American Crime Story: Impeachment ” this week. This only happens, of course not. I had shot an episode of my limited series with Ewan McGregor, “Halston”. I stopped an episode and a half of ” Pose “. This has closed. ”

While Murphy sees his series suffer temporarily, this is not his main concern: “So, yes, I had four or five things that have been affected. It does not bother me. What I’m trying to do is make sure that my cast and the crew hears me and feels supported and knows that there is a place where they can turn to, because it is a dark period and a period of frightening to so many people. I just want to make sure that all my employees feel safe. “Set on the air Orville Peckit is Dead of night, here is a preview of the video revealing the cast, which confirms AHS alum Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock would be back, with Home alone star Macaulay Culkin ready to join the AHS universe.

The post american Horror Story Star Leslie Jordan sharing Lady Gaga Set Story appeared first on Bleeding Cool News And Rumors.

WordPress: I love loading…