The star of the original X-Men, Famke Janssen, is very ready to return as Jean Grey in the MCU

Twenty years after he portrayed the role in the original X Men movie star, Famke Janssen want to assume the role of Jean Grey to the cinematic world of Marvel. While the universe of the movies X-Men belong to Fox came to an end last year after the release of the Dark Phoenix, the plan now is for Marvel Studios to introduce a new version of the X-Men in the MCU. It is not known exactly when this may happen or that is going to play one of the characters, and even if you do not receive the call from Kevin Fiege, Janssen supports always that she would be willing to assume the role of super-hero.

“I think the question is more if you have any interest to bring me back “, Famke Janssen he explained in a recent interview with the observer. She added: “With the Days of Future Past, there was a surprise to reintroduce some characters that had been killed. In some cases, it was to bring them back, as well as the versions most young people of their characters. I’m curious to see what happens [with Marvel Films]. But, yes, I think that would be very open to that. ”

“The only thing we can say of the X-Men, is that there are a lot of women in our films. Strong women and super-hero “, has also been identified by Janssen. “I think that diversity at all levels, that would be amazing. None of these X-Men the lack of what you can do, and what you can find in terms of the variety of characters. I guess that is what they are going to do it anyway, but this is where the work must be carried out in all parts. ”

Launched in 2000, the X-Men original outstanding Janssen in the context of a cast that also includes Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Halle Berry (Storm), Patrick Stewart (professor X), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca top romijn (Mystique) , Ray Park (Toad) and Ian McKellen (Magneto). Before the boom of the superhero movie that was going to change completely . for always, the movie could have been a surprise success, resulting in a series of sequels and prequels that lasted almost 20 years. For its part, Janssen has played the role of Jean Gray, in five of these movies X-Men.

The X-Men will then be under the banner of Disney after the acquisition by part of the House of the mouse of 20th Century Fox in the year 2019. Until the announcements of the casting for the team of super-heroes reboot, directed by professor X, the fans spéculeront constantly, which could play the latest versions of cartoon characters favorite of the fans. A campaign of fans especially popular calls Taron Egerton to play the next Wolverine, among other actors. Some artists even make their own campaign, including Janelle Monae was offered to play the next storm in the MCU.

The question remains, who will be our next John Gray, but it is likely that the bronze Disney looking to separate the new X-Men series of films of Fox. The launch of the same names for resume one of the classic roles would attract certainly the attention to the previous films, and that the company could not be interested by a strong link between the franchises. Of course, this also means that it is unlikely that we will see Sophie Turner’s return as Jean Grey for the MCU. Let’s see what happens. This news comes to us from the Observer.

