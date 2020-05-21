the star of the series is a delight for users on Instagram !

M6 was right in deciding to broadcast the episodes of the new series from Marc Cherry, also known for creating Desperate Housewives, the show cult of the years 2000.

M6 had already been on the shot (after the distribution subsidiary of Canal+ at the time) and recurrence with this new soap entitled ” Why Women Kill that contains the codes of the successful series from the creator : humor chiseled, misunderstandings are many, punchlines and hilarious and twists unlikely.

Why Women Kill : a series which proved a massive hit

The story revolves around a house which makes the link between three different eras. Indeed, it has hosted three different couples, belonging to three different decades. But we know from the first moments that a woman has done the unthinkable : murder.

It is unknown which is death. It is not known who killed him. And it is unclear why.

But the time of ten episodes, viewers will relish the adventures of three women, very different, wondering if the heroine will soon be lethal.

Judge for yourself. In 1963, Beth Ann learns that her husband is having an affair. So, she decides to get closer to his mistress, to her friend, and convince her to leave the married man she is dating.

In 1984, Simone also discovers the infidelity of her husband, but also his homosexuality. Rage of anger, she eventually forgive him and falls in love with the son of his best friend.

As for Taylor in 2019, she lives in a torque free with his companion. She decides, however, to help his girlfriend Jade to host it in her home, unaware of the consequences of his act.

Alexandra Daddario : actress, which is all the rage

It is the character of Jade which we are here concerned since it is interpreted by Alexandra Daddarion, whose blue eyes clear have never been so terrifying.

The actress interprets, in effect, the role of a young woman very, very disturbed, using his charms to manipulate others to get what she wants. In the second-to-last episode aired last week, she will kill her former boyfriend of several strokes of the knife.

This announcement is a result of hectic tonight in the last episode of the series that broadcasts M6.

Before Why Women Kill, there was baywatch for Alexandra Daddario

If his name tells you maybe nothing, his face is probably familiar. Lovers of fantasy have been able to discover the actress in the main female character movies Percy Jackson.

Enthusiasts swimwear red, you have probably recognized in Baywatch, the reboot of the series baywatch. The sides of The Rock and Zac Efron, she was running in slow motion, revealing his perfect plastic.

Fans of horror movies will be on their side been able to determine, in particular, in Texas Chainsaw 3D, prequel to The texas chainsaw Massacre in which she plays the victim of the serial killer. A victim who is maybe however not one of them. Well, as in Why Women Kill.

The red dress Alexandra Daddario crack users

However, do not count on the actress to show more than it takes his physical on the social networks. It shares, in fact, without the detour his life on the internet, only trying to cause the buzz.

But from time to time, it publishes beautiful photos that perfectly emphasise her curves, and his eyes were a disturbing depth.

Now, as to celebrate the end of the series release in France, it is shown with a long red dress hugging, fixing the camera with a look ingenuous.

What to do melt the heart of people who follow on the social network (almost 16 million). The photo was liked over 1 million times.

The grand final of the series tonight

Fans of the series will, however, need to say goodbye to Jade this evening and find out how it will seek to get out of his trouble.

A season 2 is plannedbut it will focus on new couples. We won’t see so not Beth Ann, Simone and Taylor, not more than the secondary characters that gravitate around them.

