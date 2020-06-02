The star of Twilight, Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju died of a drug – coroner News | Ents & the Arts

The consumption of drugs has led to the death of the star of Twilight, Gregory Tyree Boyce, and his girlfriend, a coroner has ruled.

The actor, 30, and his partner Natalie Adepoju, 27, were found dead in their apartment in Las Vegas on may 13.

The coroner of Clark county, John Fudenberg, said on Monday that the couple had died of the effects of the intoxication by cocaine and fentanyl, and that their death was accidental.

Image:

Natalie Adepoju came out with Boyce for about a year. Pic: GoFundMe



Boyce was mostly known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first film Twilight in 2008.

Romantic interest of Bella Swan (played by Kristen Stewart), it rides almost in a parking lot before being stopped at the last minute by the character of Robert Pattinson, Edward.

Image:

Boyce has played in the first film in the Twilight saga alongside Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart



Boyce has also acted in a short film entitled Apocalypse in 2018.

In a publication on Instagram poignant, marking its 30th anniversary in December, Boyce has shared a photo of him as a child and wrote: “At a time, I didn’t think I could see 30 years old.

“Over the years, like everyone else, I made mistakes along the way, but today, it is one of those days where I do think that the larger. What a time to live.”

His last message on the social media site was a picture of him and his girlfriend sharing a kiss on the beach. They went out together for about a year.

He wrote: “happy mother’s day again to my right hand / my little dog / my queen! I love you.”

It was published on 10 may, the day celebrated as the feast of mothers in America, only a few days before the discovery of the bodies of the couple.