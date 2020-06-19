The star Phenomenon ” Raven said yes to his girlfriend

A lot of stars and anonymous postponed their wedding due to the containment imposed by the epidemic of sars Coronavirus. Some have decided to get married, in spite of everything, in accordance with a protocol of health in the strict sense.

The wedding of Raven-Symoné

On the 18th of June, Raven-Symonéso , the actress of the series of Disney Phenomenon Raven was a pleasant surprise for his fans in social networks. The actress of 34 years, has published a photo in which we see her hugging her girlfriend Miranda Maday.

The image is accompanied by a message in which he announced his wedding surprise .

“I married the woman that understands me perfectly : from anger to joy, from breakfast to snacking to midnight, located in the house. I love you, Lady Pearman-Maday. We’re going to have to tear this world. I’m married !”.

The actress was then revealed more photos of the ceremony. Took place in the privacy of your garden, with a very limited number of people (less than ten according to the tags posted by the two wives), the social distancing requires.

Raven-Symoné in a relationship with Miranda Maday

The star of the cult series of the Disney Channel and his companion of 32 years, have been together for several years. Miranday May is the social media manager. The two young women have always remained very discreet about their relationship.

They have chosen to say ” yes ” to the occasion of the month of LGBT pride. Raven Symoné made her go in 2013, when its State of origin, Minnesota, has finally allowed people of the same sex to marry. She has revealed in various interviews of having hidden his homosexuality for a long time, due to their exposure to the media, on the front of the stage since the age of 2 years.

Today, she is a married woman and happy. Congratulations to all the brides !