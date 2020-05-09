the star spices up the red carpet with her sexy outfits

Queen Elizabeth II is used to boost the morale of the British, which was severely affected by the pandemic coronavirus, reminding them that they should “never lose hope”, in a speech broadcast Friday, the day of commemoration of 8 may 1945.

“At the beginning, the prospects seemed grim, the outcome is remote, the outcome is uncertain”said the queen, evoking the Second world war. “But we continued to believe that the cause was just, and this belief (…) we had brought. Don’t give up, never lose hope, this was the message of Victory day in Europe”.

This speech was broadcast on the BBC at 20: 00 GMT is the exact time that her father, king George VI was expressed on the radio in 1945. It has been recorded in the castle of Windsor, about forty miles north of London, where the monarch 94-year-old and her husband prince Philip, 98 years old, fell at the beginning of the pandemic.

This is the second televised speech to the queen during the pandemic, which has exceeded 31.000 deaths in the Uk, the second country the most grief-stricken in the world.

Referring to the soldiers who died in battle, the queen felt that “the greatest tribute to their sacrifice is that of the countries that were once enemies are now friends, working side-by-side for peace, health and prosperity of all.”.

This may 8, is, exceptionally, a public holiday in the United Kingdom for the British to celebrate the capitulation of the nazi regime in the face of the Allies, 75 years ago. But because of the pandemic, the celebrations have been cancelled, and the British invited to commemorate this event with them, and, in particular, to sing a song intended to raise the morale of the troops, We’ll meet again.

10: 00 GMT, the population has observed two minutes of silence, after a parade of the Royal Air Force in the london sky. Despite the lack of parade, “our streets are not empty; they are filled with the love and attention that we have each other”said Elisabeth II.

“And when I look at our country today and I see what we are prepared to do to protect us and we support each other, I observe with pride that we are still a nation that these brave soldiers, sailors and airmen and women would recognize and admireraient”, she said.

In 1945, the queen, aged 19 years and known then as Princess Elizabeth, had left Buckingham palace to attend the celebrations in the streets. This was “one of the nights the most memorable of my life”, she describes to the BBC in 1985.