The star “unorthodox” Shira Haas said that the main role of Esty has required “a lot of research”

The new series of Netflix on a jewish community orthodox, unorthodox, out there a few weeks ago. Unorthodox starring israeli actress Shira Haas as a main character Esty Shapiro. Haas recently revealed how much time and effort she has devoted to the preparation of the main role in Unorthodox.

The israeli actress Shira Haas will play the main role “unorthodox” Esty Shapiro

Shira Haas in Unorthodox | Anika Molnar / Netflix

IndieWire recently interviewed Shira Haas, the responsible non-orthodox. Apart from the all-new series Netflix, Haas has a long resume of solid work as an actor. IndieWire wrote:

After wrapping up her leading role in A Tale of Love and Darkness led by Natalie Portman, she appeared opposite Jessica Chastain in The Zookeeper’s Wife Niki Caro, as well as in Shtisel, which was a small international success.

Haas told the publication that she had done to prepare to play Esty Shapiro, the young woman who breaks free from her hasidic community in Unorthodox Netflix. She has spent weeks studying the dialect of yiddish that the community Satmar speaks to Williamsburg.

But Haas told IndieWire that there was much more than the language she had to learn. The actress unorthodox recalled:

It forced me to do a lot of research, which included, of course, the reading of the book a few times, but also on the Internet and see a lot of interviews and conferences and read up on the rituals, which are very different.

Hass even went to Berlin for two months before shooting began to study yiddish with the consultant religious issue”. Eli Rosen, the actor who played the rabbi in the limited series, has helped Haas with the dialect.

Haas said that his character search for the mini-series Netflix was intense

A short film entitled Making Unorthodox is also available on Netflix. In this document, many decision-makers creative of the show explain how they have created the world of the show.

Shira Haas in 2017 | Pascal Le Segretain / .

“We knew it was so important to involve people not only as actors, but behind and in front of the camera who are of this community,” said producer and co-creator Alexa Karolinski in Making Unorthodox. Rosen, who has helped Haas in the language, has been “actor, translator and… a specialist in yiddish”.

“He has not only translated the scripts, he has coached the actors in yiddish, he helped us with all the details cultural and he played the rabbi,” said Anna Winger, the other co-creator of the Unorthodox.

“I would have been lost without that advice,” said the filmmaker Unorthodox, Maria Schrader, in the mini-doc Netflix.

Haas recalled his time working with Rosen in the interview with IndieWire. She shared:

I went to sleep with yiddish and I woke up with yiddish. We spent hours every day. I recorded it and I watched videos and I wrote on the page. It was so important for me to know my lines and know what I was saying, so that when I am on the board I wouldn’t have to think about it, so I might actually be in the scene.

The producers and writers “unorthodox” wanted to get the details right

IndieWire has also confirmed that the design team of the production and the filmmakers were “just as committed to the authenticity”. The publication has confirmed:

Shira Haas as Esty in Unorthodox | Anika Molnar / Netflix

The director of photography Wolfgang Thaler has cleverly adapted the interiors of Berlin exterior, New York. The entire production team, from the decor to the costume through the design of the production, has made great efforts to ensure the accuracy in the details.

In Making Unorthodox, Karolinski has also explained how the crew had carried out “two research trips to New York.” The designers have taken what they have seen in Williamsburg – which is the community of Satmar – to recreate the world of Esty.

The director Unorthodox remembered these trips as “a hunting prints, to get a feel for the atmosphere, just watch, just take things”.