the star unrecognizable surprised his fans

From the beginning of her career, Lady Gaga did the makeup and hair of the essential cornerstones of his character. False eyelashes XXL, in the mouths of bold that goes through the wigs are original…Not a single aspect without the singer shows looks of beauty wrought, to comply with its eccentricities, the more disproportionate. Rare are the times that Lady Gaga appears natural and can be counted on the fingers of one hand, the selfies of makeup-free. Is Instagram the singer changes the game. The face bathed in sublime light, she reveals her face devoid of makeup. Not an ounce of foundation, lips, naked, green authentic look, the singer reveals herself as never before. And we discovered a couple of freckles that are born on the edge of his nose and splashed on the skin of his face. Lady Gaga at her most raw and most pure form. She caption the photo : “Jand thinking of the world and I send you love. I turn round and round and round and sometimes I think about what I would like to say. I want to tell you that I love you “. A photo that has received over two million “likes” and comments by thousands of people :” How can you be so beautiful ? “he launches one of his fans. What a delight of its community, a couple of weeks after the release of Chromatica.

When Lady Gaga has pushed its molt

There is definitely a before and an after of Joanne, the fifth album by Lady Gaga, launched in the year 2016. The singer is transformed into a completely different character, more sober, less makeup and only wore a large hat of pink color. Subsequently, it gives the answer to Bradley Cooper in A star is born. The role of his life, which was also pushed out of their comfort zone that appear on the screen to natural. In an interview granted to the Gala, she confessed :” As you know, I love the makeup and costume myself. Also, when Bradley asked me to appear in the natural, I was really scared. But to play in your movie, I had to absolutely trust him […] I do not regret my decision, I never thought of myself as open in my entire life. I left all my doubts, my fears, my pains and my sorrows… “. An intention that is manifested in the casting for which it has been subjected, since Bradley Cooper, also a producer of the film, I wanted to be Lady Gaga” As a whole. Without artifice “. The singer spelt, during a press conference :” Before we go to trial, Bradley Cooper looked at me and held a cotton pad in his hand. He laid down along my face and saw that it was the makeup. Only had a little bit of makeup… he pulled Her saying, “I don’t want absolutely any type of makeup on your face” “.

