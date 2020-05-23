the star unveils her figure well muscled and sculpted, and dazzles the canvas (photo)

Containment requires, Bella Hadid has had to stop the parades, photo shoots photos and advertisements, and she took the opportunity to stop the social networks a few days. For the past three weeks, she had not published anything on Instagram. Until Friday 22 may.

It is with selfies in bathing suits, enjoying the sun, she made her return on the social network. A remarkable comeback. To reassure her (many) subscribers. “Glad to see you’re alright !”, “You I have missed you”, “What a come back”, “The most beautiful smile”one can read in the comments. And, in all three photos very sexy, Bella Hadid has done to forgive his absence : she appears in a tiny bikini, revealing the curve of her breasts and the shapes of her perfect body, but also showing his stomach not totally flat. Images of nature that have delighted the many visitors.

Bella Hadid shows off her “edges”the users would like to thank “I love you to show your body to the natural in a swimsuit”commented one user, while another wrote : “I’m happy to see you as a normal person”.

“Wow, thank you to mount real pictures”, “Thank you for showing your little rolls of belly too cute,” “If Bella can have ribs, I can have bulges too,” “Thank you for publishing great pictures showing the normal forms of a healthy bodies with curves and folds”can we also read. And people are far to find it less beautiful with “bulges” on the contrary.

“You’re beautiful in your bikini”, “Body goal”, “You’re so beautiful”, “goddess”the compliment-they. “Jealous of your tan”wrote another subscriber. It must be said that the bikini Bella Hadid does not cover much of his body and his skin… The advantage : no tan !