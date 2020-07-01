the stars and the brands have been in the quote of the month of pride

The celebrities were as ever the bar in the networks to post messages of support, love and respect as Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Charlize Theron, Cara Delevingne and, of course, the Obama (see the publications Urges then).

This year, a lot of marches, pride events have had to be cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus, but like other events, we were able to organize on the internet and a great Global Pride digital has indeed taken out for 24 hours last Saturday.

The famous Pride Month, the month of pride, we remember each year after the Stonewall riots in New York in 1969, the struggle for the rights of homosexual people. By 2020 not only the homophobia still exists, but in some countries homosexuality is still punishable and can go up to the death penalty, as in Afghanistan or Sudan, not to speak of the persecution atrocious, especially in Chechnya.

The month of June ends, and with it Pride Month. Again this year, and despite the fact that in the particular context, there have been many celebrities to reaffirm its support for the LGBT community+, and in the fashion industry, the brands have also been many to release a collection dedicated to the cause.

Brands of ribbon

But, as every year, also, of the brands lending their voices to the LGBTQ+ out of collections unique capsules. The labels also want to commit to supporting the community, it is good for their image, no doubt, but let’s not be too wrong language, and we are counting also on the sincerity and the will to change attitudes.

Again this year, Victoria Beckham has decided to celebrate the Pride Month with the signing of a limited edition t-shirts, with the message of “LISTEN WITHOUT PREJUDICE”, written in the famous color gradient. Words that echo the album’s iconic George Michael. The designer has pledged to donate 25% of all sales of this t-shirt the association with AKT (Albert Kennedy Trust) for his work in support of young, LGBT + in the Uk.

Levi’s celebrates the diversity with the slogan “use your voice” to your collection of Pride 2020. Through jeans, jackets and t-shirts, the teaches or.s. he wants to show “that a single voice can raise tens of thousands of people.” 100% of the proceeds will be donated to The International Action working to evolve the human rights of LGBT people+ in the world.

Another brand, another slogan: “more Color, more Pride” to Talk, which celebrates the communities, LGBTQIA+, Black and Latino. The cult of the brand of running shoes also launches Talk ByYou platform : a customization that is inspired by the famous flags to enable each of them to say with pride.

Include Calvin Klein, sign of the capsule with the singer and drag queen brazilian Pabllo Vittar that says: “today I can be who I want to”: a hoodie, t-shirts, patterned, rainbow and tie-dye, underwear and accessories. The house supports the organization The International Action in his mission for equality for the LGBTQ+ and the launch of your Emergency Fund International COVID-19 LGBTQ+.

We finished with the american brand of the teens and young adults, Abercrombie & Fitch, as every year, supports the Pride and brings a very good collection of man, woman, and child, from the collection created in association with The Trevor Project, thea biggest organization in the world for suicide prevention and crisis intervention. Abercrombie they are going to donate $ 200 000, a sum that will be used to support initiatives for people of color.