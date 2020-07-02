The stars are raising funds to find a vaccine against the COID-19 – The Rest Info



Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Saturday came to the assistance of the president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen in the collection of funds for the development of a vaccine against the Covid-19. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a former professional wrestler turned actor, has been the host of a concert Saturday, broadcast on the Internet. Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, or Angelique Kidjo, were also involved. The philanthropist Melinda Gates foundation, and the director general of the world health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, are also involved.

A virtual event was held on Saturday, June 27, with international stars of music, film, sports or fashion like Coldplay and Miley Cyrus in order to help the european Union to raise funds for the development of a vaccine against the Covid-19 and their application available to the poorest populations of the planet. This virtual event is intended to generate financial contributions has been under the patronage of the european Commission, in collaboration with the organization that has its headquarters in the united States a Global Citizen with the help of 40 governments in its preparation.

The president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen, has opened to announce that it has obtained the Saturday 6,15 million euros, of which € 4.9 billion from the european investment Bank, in collaboration with the Commission. On 4 May, during a summit organized to raise funds, the EU, the governments and rich philanthropists were committed to pay approximately € 10 billion. So that is already close to 16 million euros in total.

“We must never put an end to this pandemic, when it will be more-more,” said Ursula von der Leyen at the opening of this virtual event. “And this means that any person in the world has access to testing, treatment and vaccines, regardless of the place where she lives, where she and her appearance,” he added