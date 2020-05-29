The stars become your profs, cinema, cooking and other on an online platform

How about you learn the secrets of filmmaking with a course given by Martin Scorsese ? Unless you want to spend in front of the camera. Natalie Portman will be happy to teach you the secrets of his craft. And if your hobby is more on the side of the kitchen, the british chef Gordon Ramsay could become your ideal teacher. What are some proposals you can find on a new platform, Masterclass.

Soon a global perspective ?

Of course, it is necessary to subscribe to (because all work deserves a salary), but once this is done, you are free to browse a catalog of more than 85 courses given by celebrities specialized in such or such domain. In addition to the examples already cited, you can learn magic, the basketball, the art of negotiation, etc, with stars ! It is the idea of a little crazy Masterclass but it works, and especially during the confinement. ” There are weeks that we have done ten times more than last year in terms of revenues “said its president David Rogier.

Since the contents are for the moment only in English, it is not surprising to see that the majority of customers of Masterclass are americans, the rest being mostly distributed in the other English-speaking countries. But the platform will obviously not stay there. It comes into effect to raise $ 100 million to export its model to international.

” It is an idea of investment in which we believe “says Deborah Quazzo of GSV Ventures. ” This is Hollywood meets Harvard. Online education has not been compelling enough until now, and has not experienced the same success as the movies or the series “, she says hoping that this is rapidly changing with Masterclass. Remains to be seen if the platform will eventually expand to francophone countries and if yes when.