The stars celebrate Easter in containment

On social networks, many celebrities have shared behind-the-scenes of their celebrations of Easter, this period of containment.

Some have shared memories of their Easter holiday with family, others have posted photos with their children participating in the egg hunt. Sunday, April 12, 2020, the stars were in any case likely to celebrate this feast, at a time when populations are confined to attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Celine Dion, for example, has posted a picture of her wearing rabbit ears. “While we spend this Sunday of #Easter at home, now more than ever, I wish you and your loved ones, health… take care of each other”, wrote the singer of 52 years.

The star quebec is not the only one to have opted for such ears. Heidi Klum, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling or even Madonna, who has also published a video where we see her hunting for eggs with her children Estere, Stella and David, all dressed for the accessory.

Ingrid Chauvin will offer a dance with a rabbit giant

Ingrid Chauvin has revealed images of these celebrations with her husband, Thierry Peythieu, and their son Tom (soon to be 4 years). The couple has very strong since it has also recruited a rabbit giant to surprise his boy.

Eva Longoria has posted a photo of her son Santiago (soon to be 2 years of age) in the process of having fun with colorful confetti in a garden, and Alyson Hannigan has revealed a snapshot of her daughters Satyana (11 years) and Keeva (7 years) taking proudly pose with their baskets full of chocolates.

Finally, some have unveiled their Easter holiday by posting portraits of family, as Tony Parker, Jessica Simpson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gisele Bündchen. Others, such as Vanessa Hudgens and Jessica Chastain, took the pose with a (real) bunny.

Has to read also : For Easter, Victoria Beckham unveils a tender memory of his little Harper