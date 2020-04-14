The stars celebrating Easter and Pesach over the years

Happy Easter !
This year, Passover and Easter take on a different twist because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress. Like everything in the world, practice social distancing, and complies with the orders of containment, these two holidays will not be the object of great feasts or gatherings.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate Easter or Passover with a good dinner, a glass of wine and a dessert. And most importantly, you can still spend time with the family… via FaceTime, or Zoom, of course.
To put you in the holiday spirit, we have listed a few celebrities who have hosted gatherings fun and festive with great decorations adorable, amazing dinners with their loved ones, and much more.
Moments accomplices of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy adorable family photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with an Easter bunny, passing by Andy Cohen and the little child spending time together at Pesach, check out how our favorite celebs celebrated Easter and Pesach over the years.
Check out these gorgeous photos of stars with their loved ones during Easter and Passover.
Jenna Dewan / Instagram
Jenna Dewan
The first Easter baby ! The son of Steve Kazee and Jenna saw his first feast.
Andy Cohen / Instagram
Andy Cohen & Benjamin Allen Cohen
The father-son duo celebrates Easter between smiles and laughter.
Mindy Kaling / Instagram
Mindy Kaling
“The Easter bunny meets the quarantine”, sharing the actress.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck
All smiles ! The Hollywood stars have been seen walking around during Easter Sunday.
Deena Nicole Cortese
The former of Welcome to Jersey Shore brings the spirit of Easter up his little baby, CJand to the children of the neighbourhood. “Chris and I, it was decided that this was not because it was containment, and that it practiced social distancing… that CJ was not to meet the Easter bunny,” she wrote. “I thought of all these children who did not understand why they could not go see the Easter bunny this year… and I wanted to bring joy to other families…. So today, Chris is dressed as a Easter bunny.”
Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant
The widow of Kobe Bryant posted a video of the youngest of the four daughters she had with the NBA star decedent, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant, marvelling in front of a Easter egg filled with treats.
Vanessa Hudgens / Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens
“Happy Easter, my love”, wrote the actress.
Beyoncé
The star of Homecoming and his daughter share a moment accomplice.
Nicole Kidman
All eyes are on the star of Big Little Lies and its beautiful “hat Easter“.
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
The families with last longer.
Debra Messing
“Seder of Pesach with our family of the heart”, written the actress.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese is not on the red carpet but she is no less beautiful in her gown whimsical, festive and charming.
Yael Grobglas
“Happy Pesach”, sharing the heroine of Jane the Virgin.
Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello
The couple is perfection incarnate for share a brunch with the family on the occasion of Easter.
Ansel Elgort
Poilant ! Elgort gets into the spirit of Easter with bunny ears and slippers to moumoute.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen
The presenter Watch What Happens Live have a good time with her toddler during Pesach.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton
The royal couple celebrates Easter in Australia and makes it to the mass in 2014.
Zach Braff & Sarah Chalke
This is quite the kind of reunion that we love between the stars Scrubs !
Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson
We are celebrating the feast as a family.
Fergie
One smiles for the lens ! Fergie and her son pose with a rabbit of Easter.
BACKGRID
Selena Gomez
The interpreter Rare went to the Easter mass.
Ciara & Russell Wilson
A vision in white ! The family is elegant just as it should be in outfits pristine.
Josh Peck
Have you ever seen more cute ? The answer is no.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
We pose for the photo ! The couple takes a picture of the fun with their daughter, Luna.
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon
Name a duo more legendary ? The couple (at the time) insured for his photo of Easter.
Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins
All smiles ! The country singer took advantage of his family at Easter.
PacificCoastNews.com
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt
Bunny in my heart ! The stars Laguna Beach : The Hills eat the eyes on the Easter Sunday.
We wish you a happy Easter and a happy Pesach !