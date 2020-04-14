Home CELEBRITIES The stars celebrating Easter and Pesach over the years

The stars celebrating Easter and Pesach over the years

James Reno
Happy Easter !

This year, Passover and Easter take on a different twist because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress. Like everything in the world, practice social distancing, and complies with the orders of containment, these two holidays will not be the object of great feasts or gatherings.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate Easter or Passover with a good dinner, a glass of wine and a dessert. And most importantly, you can still spend time with the family… via FaceTime, or Zoom, of course.

To put you in the holiday spirit, we have listed a few celebrities who have hosted gatherings fun and festive with great decorations adorable, amazing dinners with their loved ones, and much more.

Moments accomplices of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy adorable family photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with an Easter bunny, passing by Andy Cohen and the little child spending time together at Pesach, check out how our favorite celebs celebrated Easter and Pesach over the years.

Check out these gorgeous photos of stars with their loved ones during Easter and Passover.

Jenna Dewan, Easter 2020

Jenna Dewan / Instagram

Jenna Dewan

The first Easter baby ! The son of Steve Kazee and Jenna saw his first feast.

Andy Cohen and Benjamin Allen Cohen, Instagram

Andy Cohen / Instagram

Andy Cohen & Benjamin Allen Cohen

The father-son duo celebrates Easter between smiles and laughter.

Mindy Kaling, Instagram

Mindy Kaling / Instagram

Mindy Kaling

“The Easter bunny meets the quarantine”, sharing the actress.

Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck

All smiles ! The Hollywood stars have been seen walking around during Easter Sunday.

Deena Nicole Cortese, Easter, Instagram

Instagram

Deena Nicole Cortese

The former of Welcome to Jersey Shore brings the spirit of Easter up his little baby, CJand to the children of the neighbourhood. “Chris and I, it was decided that this was not because it was containment, and that it practiced social distancing… that CJ was not to meet the Easter bunny,” she wrote. “I thought of all these children who did not understand why they could not go see the Easter bunny this year… and I wanted to bring joy to other families…. So today, Chris is dressed as a Easter bunny.”

Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Daughters, Instagram

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant

The widow of Kobe Bryant posted a video of the youngest of the four daughters she had with the NBA star decedent, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant, marvelling in front of a Easter egg filled with treats.

Vanessa Hudgens, Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens / Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

“Happy Easter, my love”, wrote the actress.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Easter 2017, Instagram

Instagram

Beyoncé

The star of Homecoming and his daughter share a moment accomplice.

Nicole Kidman, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Nicole Kidman

All eyes are on the star of Big Little Lies and its beautiful “hat Easter“.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James

Instagram

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The families with last longer.

Debra Messing, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Debra Messing

“Seder of Pesach with our family of the heart”, written the actress.

Reese Witherspoon, Easter 2016

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

Reese is not on the red carpet but she is no less beautiful in her gown whimsical, festive and charming.

Yael Grobglas, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Yael Grobglas

“Happy Pesach”, sharing the heroine of Jane the Virgin.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello

The couple is perfection incarnate for share a brunch with the family on the occasion of Easter.

Ansel Elgort, Easter 2016

Instagram

Ansel Elgort

Poilant ! Elgort gets into the spirit of Easter with bunny ears and slippers to moumoute.

Andy Cohen, Her, Benjamin, Easter 2019

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

The presenter Watch What Happens Live have a good time with her toddler during Pesach.

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The royal couple celebrates Easter in Australia and makes it to the mass in 2014.

Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Zach Braff & Sarah Chalke

This is quite the kind of reunion that we love between the stars Scrubs !

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Maxwell, Ace, Birdie, Kids, Son, Daughter, Easter 2019

Instagram / Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

We are celebrating the feast as a family.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Fergie, Axl

Instagram

Fergie

One smiles for the lens ! Fergie and her son pose with a rabbit of Easter.

Selena Gomez, Easter

BACKGRID

Selena Gomez

The interpreter Rare went to the Easter mass.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Easter

Ciara & Russell Wilson

A vision in white ! The family is elegant just as it should be in outfits pristine.

Josh Peck, Celebs Celebrating Easter and Passover

Instagram

Josh Peck

Have you ever seen more cute ? The answer is no.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Easter 2017

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

We pose for the photo ! The couple takes a picture of the fun with their daughter, Luna.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Instagram, Easter

Instagram

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Name a duo more legendary ? The couple (at the time) insured for his photo of Easter.

Thomas Rhett, Easter 2018

Instagram

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins

All smiles ! The country singer took advantage of his family at Easter.

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

PacificCoastNews.com

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

Bunny in my heart ! The stars Laguna Beach : The Hills eat the eyes on the Easter Sunday.

We wish you a happy Easter and a happy Pesach !



