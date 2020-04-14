The stars celebrating Easter and Pesach over the years

Happy Easter !

This year, Passover and Easter take on a different twist because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress. Like everything in the world, practice social distancing, and complies with the orders of containment, these two holidays will not be the object of great feasts or gatherings.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate Easter or Passover with a good dinner, a glass of wine and a dessert. And most importantly, you can still spend time with the family… via FaceTime, or Zoom, of course.

To put you in the holiday spirit, we have listed a few celebrities who have hosted gatherings fun and festive with great decorations adorable, amazing dinners with their loved ones, and much more.

Moments accomplices of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy adorable family photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with an Easter bunny, passing by Andy Cohen and the little child spending time together at Pesach, check out how our favorite celebs celebrated Easter and Pesach over the years.