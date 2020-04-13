the stars find comfort with their faithful friends

To pass the time, the celebrities deal with their animals and know on the social networks.

What could be better than a pet to keep us company ? The stars are just like us. These little fur balls of fun so the celebrities that they can’t help to share their exploits on social networks. Actors and singers as hosts, all succumb to the charm of their four-legged friends.

Chloë Grace Moretz has chosen to share a picture of her dog Ruby in tutu pink. She posted this photo hoping to laugh its subscribers and cheer them up during what she describes to be a period of anxiety. “Be smart. Be strong. And smile. Laugh ! We are together,” she wrote.

When Florence Foresti speaks with his dog

Let’s not forget Albert, the famous dog of Florence Foresti that entertains the viewers for some time now. With his talents as an imitator, performer interprets the voice of his faithful friend, which is worth of very funny skits.

The host Jimmy Fallon has also imagined the voice of his dog. He could not bear not to be on the air and interview celebrities then it has posted an interview with his dog, Gary.

In regards Millie Bobby Brown, she took advantage of the confinement to wash his dog… in the garden hose. His ball of hair did certainly not in a bathtub, it was therefore necessary to use the big means. The young actress, 16-year-old filmed the moment with a musical background.

Host animals

Cara Delevingne has opted for a moment of snuggling with two puppies, Bowie, and Hendrix, she has temporarily taken him under his wing. “I host these two cute during the quarantine, you should do the same”, she wrote.

The couple formed by Hailey and Justin Bieber has taken advantage of the quiet to go for a ride in a boat on a lake. They were of course accompanied by their faithful companion, Oscar, that Hailey was bundled up in his coat to protect it.