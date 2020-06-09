The stars have a parade this weekend

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez — Zuma / Starface

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, were part of the demonstrators in the streets of Hollywood to support the movement, Black Lives Matter. The interpreter of Jenny from the Block has shared a video on Instagram in which you can see in the middle of the crowd with her future husband. The star is holding a sign on which is repeated the slogan “Enough is Enough” (” enough ” in French). The former athlete holds on to him, ” let’s Make noise for Black Lives Matter.” Two placards made by Emme and Max, the children of the singer, as stated in the comment of his post.

The bride and groom were not the only celebrities in the American roads.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have also demonstrated, chanting ” No justice, no peace “, as one can see on their accounts

Instagram.

Michael B. Jordan has, for its part, took the microphone at the event in Los Angeles, as the relays Vulture.

“I use my power to ask the diversity, but it is time that the studios and all of these buildings to which we would like to do the same “, he claimed, encouraging the public to go and vote in the upcoming u.s. presidential elections and to support “the leading cultural, industries, brands and associations” founded by Blacks.

Peaceful protests

The singer Pink has also documented the event in which she competed this weekend on his account

Instagram. In hashtag, the interpreter of You is Beautiful wrote: ” make the right choice “, “privilege-white, “Black Lives Matter” and ” Justice for George Floyd “, among others.

Jamie Foxx has shared on the same social network a

video showing hundreds of protesters lying on the ground,

chanting ” I can’t breathe “, (I can’t breathe), the last words of

George Floyd before losing consciousness during his arrest on May 25 in Minneapolis. The actor added the caption: “This is love “.