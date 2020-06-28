The stars help the EU to raise funds to find a vaccine against the Covid-19 – rts.ch

International stars of music, cinema, sport or fashion, in fact, joined together online to fund the research for the development of a vaccine and its application available to the poorest populations of the planet.

The european Commission has sponsored this virtual event is intended to generate financial contributions, in cooperation with the organization that has its headquarters in the united States of a Global Citizen. In total, according to the european union, 40 years governments have helped in the preparation.

Sixteen thousand million dollars in total

Usrula von der Leyen opened with the announcement that they have obtained in the Saturday 6,15 million euros in donations, including $ 4.9 billion from the european investment Bank, in collaboration with the Commission.

On 4 may, during a summit organized to raise funds, the EU, the governments and rich philanthropists had pledged to contribute close to ten million euros. So that is already close to 16 million euros in total.

tty/asch