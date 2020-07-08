The stars in the CA: a practice that awakens the interest!

Actress Emma Watson sits on the board of directors of the luxury Group Kering (Photo: Getty Images)

GUEST BLOG ON. The appointment of renowned personalities on the board of directors is regularly in the news. Proof of this is the recent appointment of the british actress, an activist and an icon of sustainable fashion Emma Watson in the board of directors of the luxury Group Kering, and, closer to us, the business man in the series, Alexandre Taillefer as chairman of the board of bixi in Montreal.

If some are sceptical of this practice, and felt that the recruitment of personalities of the highest reputation within a CA does not constitute a coup, for others, it is a practice legitimate and creative value.

According to the authors of a us study, the presence of “celebrities” within a CDN can boost the value of the shares of a public company of nearly 3 %. The evidence of the presence of the profile of Oprah Winfrey in the board of directors of weight Watchers (” WW “) gave rise to the revival of the brand.

For start-ups and SMES, it can increase the visibility and credibility of the latter. The logic is simple : “if these public figures have confidence in us, you should too ! “

Also, specific courses number of public figures to attract the interest of boards of directors. Even more than today, that often lead to several careers simultaneously. I think of the careers of the multiple facets of Jay-Z and Jessica Alba, whose success in the business are recognized. In Quebec, we could evoke the path of Véronique Cloutier and Ricardo Larrivée.

At the recent annual general meeting of Kering, Francois-Henri Pineault welcomed “the knowledge and skills of the respective” new directors”, the multiplicity of their experiences and their points of view “that” will be invaluable contributions to the thoughts of the board of directors “. According to him, ” the collective intelligence is the result of the diversity of opinions and the richness provided by the different experiments are crucial for the future of our organization.”

The use of personalities of high profile, however, must be done with prudence, on the basis of objective criteria. A bad choice can damage the reputation of the company. The Livestrong Foundation has been negatively affected by the doping scandal involving Lance Armstrong, then the chairman of its board of directors.

Beyond the condition of public character of the candidate for director, the board should ensure that the unique skills of this person constitute a contribution to the board of directors, its public integrity and the best interest of the company to have this person on your board of directors. Being a celebrity should not be a privilege for a privileged position of a director. The celebrity is subject to the same rights and obligations as the other directors.

Here are some recommendations to take best advantage of these additions on the board :

Manage the expectations of both sides

It is essential to have discussions of the use on the interest and availability of the person for the office of director. No one wants a manager ghost within its board of directors, regardless of whether the person is known or not !

It is also recommended to clarify with the director presented his paper and the expectations of their contribution. It’s going to be an ambassador of the organization or play a role more was lost in the public square? You are going to share your network? It is also crucial to address the issue of the positions taken by this person in the media space. Without the muzzle, you should avoid that your public posts are shadowing the reputation of the company and its brand.

To ensure that the expectations of the CA and the principal are aligned, which maximizes the chances of building a successful relationship and lasting.

Taking advantage of his experience

As for any manager, it is essential to highlight the unique skills of the person to participate in the work of the CA. Revealed to the world by his interpretation of the character of Hermione Granger in the film adaptation of the saga ” Harry Potter “, what are the positions of Emma Watson in the respect of ethical fashion, which led him to be appointed chairman of the sustainable development committee of Kering, the parent company of Gucci.

The dynamics of the CA

The presence of a public personality within the CA can change the dynamics of the discussions. The big challenge for these administrators is not to suffocate the thoughts of the CA that the one wants to be broad and inclusive. Among the other directors, no one is sure to be a groupie for being impressed by the positions taken by this person or to be less expressive of fear of the judgment of this well-known personality. Also, it is necessary to be aware of the impact that this may have in the debates of the CA.

Famous or not, the administrators must first be competent to exercise the office entrusted to him. If you are selected with care, the experience tends to demonstrate that you can make excellent administrators who can help bring a different perspective within a CA.

Don’t get your star !