the stars of rock and pop made the call to save the uk music scene

The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, passing by Paul McCartney or Depeche Mode, the biggest names in british music have launched on Thursday a call to save the industry of the concerts, whose survival is threatened by the crisis of the novel coronavirus.

In an open letter the british minister of Culture, and Oliver Dowden, 1500 artists and personalities of the music world are urging the government to act with urgency.

Among the signatories are Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Radiohead, Coldplay, Blur, Celine Dion, The Cure, Muse, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Sam Smith, Rod Stewart, Liam Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, PJ Harvey, Nick Cave, Depeche Mode, Iron Maiden, Lewis Capaldi, or even the French Christine and The Queens regularly scheduled in addition to the Channel.

Many of them had to occur on the stage during the festival of the season, which has been cancelled due to the pandemic, which was about 44, 000 deaths in the Uk, the most heavy of the balance sheet in Europe.

“The british scene is one of the greatest achievements of the country from a social point of view, the cultural and the economic in the last ten years“, underline the signatories. But without the realization of the measurements of the physical distance on the horizon, and without financial support, “the future of concerts and festivals, and hundreds of thousands of people who live in it looks bleak“.

“Until these companies can work again, that will probably be out in the year 2021, in the first, the government support will be crucial to avoid bankruptcy and mass, the end of this great industry in the world“write.

The signatories are demanding a timetable for the re-opening of the concert halls, and a support plan and access to a credit system, as well as a total exemption of VAT on sales of concerts.

In a tweet, the minister of Culture said that “understand the profound anxiety“the world of music, providing pressure to give a calendar and “roadmap“.”All this involves very difficult decisions about the future of the physical distance, which as we know has saved lives“added Oliver Dowden.

I understand the deep anxiety of the people who work in the music and the desire to see a fixed date for the reopening I am fighting hard for these dates and to give you a clear roadmap back These involve v difficult decisions about the future of social distancing, which we know has saved lives — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) July 1, 2020

According to a study of the copy of the open letter, the area amounts to 210 000 jobs, and its companies accounted for around 4.5 million pounds in the year 2019 (€5 billion). “Proud“to be able to occur at all levels, from small clubs to the big speakers through the festivals, the singer Dua Lipa has noted in a press release that the possibility that other artists of great britain “follow the same path is in danger“without the help of the government.

“Looking forward“playing again in front of their fans, Liam Gallagher, highlights of your hand, it is necessary to take care that the music industry and of the people “great“bringing to life “that is, until you can return to play on the stage“.



Main artists signed the open letter :

