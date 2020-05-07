the stars of the movie gathered in a live to thank their fans

Avengers : Endgamefreshly elected “favorite film of children” on the occasion of the last Kid Choice Awardsthe casting of the film, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, wanted to thank fans through a live .

Thus, by cameras interposed, we could join Robert Downey Jr . , Mark Buffalo, Chris Hemworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner . The players have taken the opportunity to issue, in turn, a message of solidarity : “Take care of yourself and stay strong” pointed out the actor of the Hulk .

Each actor is gone her little reference to the blockbusterthe actor of Thor showing “we are stronger together” before adding, laughing :“even if I am the strongest of the group”. Scarlett Johansson, falsely disgusted by his partners on the screen said, in a tone of humor : “This is what I support for the past 10 years”.

A live, which has certainly delighted the fans of the saga .