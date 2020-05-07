the stars of the movie gathered in a live to thank their fans

Avengers : Endgamefreshly elected “favorite film of children” on the occasion of the last Kid Choice Awardsthe casting of the film, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, wanted to thank fans through a live.
Thus, by cameras interposed, we could join Robert Downey Jr., Mark Buffalo, Chris Hemworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner. The players have taken the opportunity to issue, in turn, a message of solidarity : “Take care of yourself and stay strong” pointed out the actor of the Hulk.
Each actor is gone her little reference to the blockbusterthe actor of Thor showing “we are stronger together” before adding, laughing :“even if I am the strongest of the group”. Scarlett Johansson, falsely disgusted by his partners on the screen said, in a tone of humor : “This is what I support for the past 10 years”.
A live, which has certainly delighted the fans of the saga.