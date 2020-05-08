the stars of the series and their tattoos (PHOTOS)

“Drawing, decorative and/or symbolic standing, performed on the skin“: the tattoo has a definition in the dictionary, but millions of meanings for those who wear them. They are paying tribute to an important time in their lives, and their relatives that they love, to cultural references or mêmeaux roles they embodied, many of the actors of the series have designs on the body.

The word comes from the tahitian “tatau” which means to mark, and draw. The root of the word, “ta” means “drawing”, and “atua” means “spirit” or “god”. It is the doctor Berchon, translator’s second trip with captain Cook to Tahiti in 1772, who employed for the first time the word “tattoo”, which will give birth to the word tattoo in the late 1700s. For enthusiasts, the World of tattooing is to be held in February 2019 and will come back in 2020 for a new edition.

Once rather rare, and reserved to a category of the population, the tattoo is largely democratized and the majority of people now carry one or more. Surprisingly, many admit that the practice can become a true addiction. This is notably the case of Philippe Basthe actor Profiling, who regularly post pictures of his tattooed body. Many other actors of the series also share their tattoos on their accounts on Instagram, like Emilia Clarke or Shemar Moore. Some are hidden, others more leds.

Actors Game of Thrones, the band of friends Pretty Little Liars in passing by the actors Breaking Bad, check out a compilation of the actors of the series who have tattoos in our slideshow.