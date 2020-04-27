The stars of the tiger king spotted in the photos of Britney Spears

Britney SpearsPerformance iconic MTV Video Music Awards have become even more interesting.

For those who have caught the new craze of Netflix, Tiger KingThe world of Joe Exotic and Hollywood have converged well before it became the topic of our times of social distancing. While the people of the country are immersed in the series from the safety of their sofas in the middle of the pandemic coronavirus, fans have discovered a claim to fame for two of the people in the docuseries to success.

Back in 2001, when the princess of pop Britney Spears has delivered a performance on the theme of the jungle from his legendary “I’m a Slave 4 U”. While the dance of Spears with a python has become a permanent part of the history of pop, the singer also arrived on stage in a cage with a tiger manipulated by…Doc Antlethe trainer of the animals featured in the series.