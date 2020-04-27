The stars of the tiger king spotted in the photos of Britney Spears

Britney SpearsPerformance iconic MTV Video Music Awards have become even more interesting.
For those who have caught the new craze of Netflix, Tiger KingThe world of Joe Exotic and Hollywood have converged well before it became the topic of our times of social distancing. While the people of the country are immersed in the series from the safety of their sofas in the middle of the pandemic coronavirus, fans have discovered a claim to fame for two of the people in the docuseries to success.
Back in 2001, when the princess of pop Britney Spears has delivered a performance on the theme of the jungle from his legendary “I’m a Slave 4 U”. While the dance of Spears with a python has become a permanent part of the history of pop, the singer also arrived on stage in a cage with a tiger manipulated by…Doc Antlethe trainer of the animals featured in the series.
“Doc Antle, the manager of the tigers for the performance VMA to Spears, has informed me that, unfortunately, the rare tiger striped golden-who played alongside the snake has since died,” a Article from MTV News 2016 bed.
But this is not the only photo that encourages fans to do a double take. In another snapshot of Spears sitting in the audience has eaten the Video Music Awards 2002, a fan spotted a woman that seems to be Carole Baskina central theme of the show, sitting next to the star.
“Can we talk about how Carole Baskin was sitting next to Britney Spears at VMA 2002,” said the tweet.
Although we don’t know exactly why Baskin was at the awards ceremony, the new discoveries give the fans a lot of things to do during all these years later.