The stars of the X-Men in a meeting express of Zoom hilarious

1’39. Must be one of the meetings of zoom, the shorter of the containment. For a good cause, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, Famke Janssen, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and James McAvoy reunite for the 20th anniversary of the first film of the X-Men and quickly left in a spin.

Begins by the actors from the first trilogy that began in 2000, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart and Famke Janssen more of a fixed image of Ian McKellen in his character of Magneto.

They are joined by Ryan Reynolds (films Deadpool, related to the universe of X-Men), and then by Sophie Turner and James McAvoy who are in the more recent films.

But they leave one after the other. Sophie Turner said that she thought that it was a meeting of “Game of Thrones” (which reminds him that Peter bad griesbach has also acted in a movie of X-Men), Famke Janssen says that she has to go out to a meeting of James Bond, which leads to the exit of Halle Berry, who has made a also. The best way out, however, is James McAvoy who says he has a meeting, “Split” (that is to say, a meeting with the role in the film a character with a lot of different personalities).

Being the “sworn enemies” with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds who play for years a rivalry for a laugh made of gags of all kinds, joined in extremis by the sight of liev Schreiber, who played at a “Wolverine”.

A meeting in the framework of a Global Citizen that aims to, among other things, to eradicate extreme poverty and protect the planet asking for donations and, most importantly, appealing to the leaders of the world to participate in these struggles of the “citizens of the world”.