The stars of TikTok criticized for having participated in the challenge entry

Two popular TIC Tac the stars are criticized for their participation in one of the latest trends controversial of the video platform.

Diego Martir, 16, and Haley Orona, 17, who goes by Ona on the application, have received a backlash for copycat attacks in what many call the “Challenge of the crisis”. Fans have criticized the two for having followed the trend, making videos of”offensive” and “not funny”, especially for those who suffer from epilepsy, have seizures, or who have had a family member who died as a result of a crisis.

In the clips of those who have joined the trend, TikTokers can be seen telling the camera something traumatic happened to them or they are recorded as having a crisis. The video showed when the person simulating a crisis and pretending to convulse, before you begin to dance, twerk or shake her ass.

Orona, who has a huge 9,1 subscribers on the platform, has since deleted his video after the backlash. However, the video Martir is still active on his profile.

In the clip Martir, his girlfriend and his compatriot star TikTok, Lauren Kettering, is seen crying in front of the camera while the words across the screen above it. “Diego comes to have a seizure and died, here are the pictures, I’m sorry to have to tell you guys like that”, reads the block of text so that the sound TikTok “something traumatic that has changed my balance sheet of life” plays in the background. The video is then passed to Martir, who was in the process of sponging, before imitate a crisis and a twerk.

While many fans began to tear Martir in the comments, he replied: “it is a trend, pls do not come for us.” Despite his attempt to explain, users of TikTok continued to criticize Martir.

“bruh people really find ANY way to make ANYTHING offensive,” wrote one person and another added, “Even if it is a trend that is not funny. A lot of people died by seizures, and your [sic] make it a joke by saying that it is a trend. “

A user even pointed out how the video made them “remember” the star of the Disney Channel Cameron Boyce, WHO deceased in July of last year after suffering a crisis of sleep.

Although Martir has not deleted his TikTok, he later apologized, writing: “I didn’t want to upset anyone, I’m sorry, I say” I’m sorry because it was my idea, I wasn’t thinking so much: / “

The “challenge entry” is not something new, but it has been inexplicably revived. Last fall, many users have participated in a version that is still more controversial of the trend.

While the basic idea was the same, TikTokers would liken the input – and would run the water out of his mouth because of the convulsions – such as an edited version of the song the rapper Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams” played in the background. (See the examples in the clip above.)

However, it seemed that the viral challenge has reached its climax shortly before Juice WRLD, his real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, died at the age of 21 years in December.

Higgins died after suffering a seizure due to an accidental overdose, according to Radio National Public.

