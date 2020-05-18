the stars pay tribute to the graduates of 2020

While the pandemic coronavirus prevents the holding of graduation ceremonies, several celebrities have decided to take action. Barack Obama Zendaya, passing by the Jonas Brothers, Timothy Chalamet, Dua Lipa, and Selena Gomez, they are likely to have participated in “Graduate Together”. An online event with the aim to soothe the hearts to the students of the promotion of 2020, sudden speech caring and response musical.

This ceremony, virtual, that it was possible to follow this weekend under the hashtag #Graduation2020, was opened by the star of the NBA LeBron James. “My message is ‘Stay near you’. Not necessarily physically, but in every way possible. The world has changed. It is you who will decide how it will be rebuilt”, has launched the athlete.

“You have all worked so hard”

The actress Zendaya, whose mother is a teacher, has delivered a speech on this that was a “senior” at the university, while Timothée Chalamet spoke of the teachers who had inspired.

“What remains certain is that these degrees mark your passage to the adult age”, for its part, has said the former president of the United States, Barack Obama.

“That moment where you start to take control of your own life. When it is up to you to decide what is important to you, what kind of career you want to pursue. With which you want to build a family, the values that are yours.”

To the class of 2020, I want to congratulate you for your achievements! I know it's been a strange time, but I'm so excited to see you excel! #Graduation2020 will be an unforgettable one! Come celebrate with me. | Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez spoke about the advice she would have loved that she lavishes when she was younger. “I would say to myself, ‘get in there and go for it”. You have all worked so hard to get there, and I know that this is not really how your graduation was to take place”, she started. “But I just wanted to tell you, this is not serious if you don’t know what to do with your life. It is a true journey, to find his way, or his passion, so don’t be frustrated by errors, mistakes, or obstacles, we all go through there.”

Oprah Winfrey, the last to intervene, has launched: “of course, this is not the graduation ceremony you had envisioned. You’ve dreamed of crossing the stage, your family and your friends cheering, hats thrown joyously in the air. But even if the circumstances prevent this, never get a promotion have not been called to come in the future with as many goals, vision, passion, energy and hope”.

In the absence of a prom, the students were treated to a little music. The Jonas Brothers performed their new title XAlicia Keys the song Underdog, and Dua Lipa, his single Break My Heart.