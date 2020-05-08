The stars praise the performance at the Grammys Demi Lovato

Half Lovato’s The emotional performance at the Grammys has not only seduced the audience of the tv and the other musicians present, but also many celebrities who watched the house.

After the pop star hit the stage at the Grammys to interpret his new single, “Anyone”, that she wrote a few days before his drug overdose in 2018,

Kate Hudson, Pink, Selena Gomez and more and more stars have turned to social networks to praise Lovato, calling his performance “beautiful”, “inspiring” and “from the heart”.

Later in the evening, Lovato went on Instagram to thank everyone for their support. Under-grading a superb photo of herself on stage, below, she wrote: “What an incredible night. My first time back on stage in nearly 2 years.”

“So moving for me,” she added. “Thank you all for the love, support, and sharing this moment with me. I love you all. 💗”

The stars have flocked to the comments section of the article to send their love and share their support for Lovato. Many celebrities have described how the performance had personally touched.

“Beautiful,” said Kate Hudson. Actress Eiza Gonzalez wrote: “You are such a force-a-Half. It’s so nice to see you grow in this human being, strong and sincere. Raw and honest is your most beautiful form, just you. @ddlovato love you. Always proud of you.”

Manager of Lovato, Scooter braunadded: “No words. So proud of you.” Star “This Is Us” Chrissy Metz commented: “You are amazing! ❤️❤️❤️”, while Colton haynes wrote: “Your performance made me cry! I’m so blown away by your vulnerability and it was so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️”

Dear singers Pink and Sam Smith, as well as the close friend of Lovato, Selena Gomez, have also shared their reactions to the performance of Lovato.

Pink tweetedLike , “Oh Demi Lovato, you just bully me. I’m so glad you’re here to sing these words, to sing like that. You just give the world a gift that comes from the heart. Thank you.”

Smith has expressed his thoughts on his story Instagram, writing: “DEMI LOVATO. I am in tears. This is the song. It is from the heart and that is the truth.”

Gomez has also taken to the history of Instagram and has shared a photo of the performance of Lovato. “I wish there were words to describe how much this moment was beautiful, inspiring and well-deserved”, she wrote next to the photo. “Demi, I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and your bravery.”

