The stars share their tips for baby sleep

/ Jessica Alba When their small Refuge, he was still a child, Jessica Alba was any part of it without the stuffed sheep from the brand Cloud B, which emits nature sounds to aid sleep : brook, waves, rain, whale songs…

/ Meghan Markle Meghan Markle bet for a more high-tech with a screen enclosure of the wall, is a device that emits sounds and lights that are soft on the wall of the room of the baby.

/ Celine Dion For Celine Dion solution to sleep your kids, all they had found : his sing a lullaby, of course ! The diva has even recorded an album of lullabies entitled “Miracle“.

/ Beyoncé Nothing is too good for Blue Ivy. In the birth of her first daughter, Beyoncé has invested a small fortune (€3 500) in a cot of the princess vintage-inspired. In the absence of good, ” the dream of the baby, it has been nice in the room !



/ Miranda Kerr After the birth of their first child, whom she had with Orlando Bloom, the top did not hesitate to offer from time to time the services of a nanny or night. Baby has not complained, and the young parents, not more !

/ Caroline Receveur While she was the mom of a couple of weeks, Caroline Receveur he confided that caresses on the face of the small Marlon were radical to help you fall asleep.

/ Angelina Jolie It is not easy to sleep when it is on the head of a tribe of six children ! Then, when they were still small, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt do not hesitate to practice co-sleeping. “It is necessary to take advantage of every minute with your children because the time goes so fast. This is the best time of your life. Spend time with them and sleep in the same bed with them,” claim.

/ Christina Milian If the nights of little Isaiah are difficult, the girlfriend of Matt Pokora love to offer naps skin to skin with your baby. “We were mesmerized almost the other to fall asleep”, she says, delighted.



/ Kristen Bell The star of “The Good Place”, he said that he had difficulty sleeping his three year old daughter that was not in her bed, and resolved to adopt an approach that is controversial : lock him in his room. ” Closes the door behind her she said, ‘we love you, we’re going to talk tomorrow morning, but now, it is time to sleep’ “. From it, even with the lie, the actress opens the lock. Well…



Lullaby baby, the magic, the bed of the princess, of high technology and innovation, or severity, each one does what he can to make the baby sleep (and that of the whole family at the same time). One of each baby, your ritual to fall asleep ! However, when you can’t do that, when we have the eyes reddened by lack of sleep, the tears, the despair and the anger, that would be willing to try almost anything.

And while you’re looking for, desperately, in the face of the screen of your computer, the father of the councils, it is proposed to you bluntly : some tricks of the stars ! After all, they are the parents of a family as any other. Jessica Alba, mom of three children, I even knew a lot about the topic and maybe inspire you. Unless you prefer the method of Celine Dion ? Otherwise, Beyoncé and Meghan Markle it also has a little secret, although probably out of budget… Miranda Kerr he chose the facility, while Kristen Bell and Angelina Jolie admit that his technique is quite controversial.

Quickly, learn the tricks of the stars to sleep your child in our slideshow. We don’t have thank you…

