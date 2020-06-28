The stars who fought to give birth to

Having a child is often described as one of the most beautiful and the greatest adventures a human being can experience. Unfortunately, around the world do not have access to happiness too easily.

In fact, some people have a hard time to have a child despite their strong desire to be parents, and some celebrities have had to wage a real struggle to achieve his dream.

LAURENCE BOCCOLINI

The famous host of the French tv channel TF1 is one of the people who have had a lot of trouble to have a child. With her husband, Michael, Fakaïlo, she spins the perfect love and I had the desire to form a family.

Together, they have done everything possible to become parents and have tried five times to the use of IVF without success. Their efforts, however were rewarded in 2013, when they finally become parents of the young Willow with the adoption.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG

The famous actress of american origin who has conquered the world with his talent and charisma, Whoopi Goldberg has also c onnu problems because of her endometriosis, and she was struggling for years to attract the attention of the public about this disease that affects many women all around the world.

HILLARY CLINTON

Against all odds, the wife of the former u.s. president Bill Clinton, which was also presented to the presidential race, but unfortunately has not been successful suffers from endometriosis.

Not only cause terrible pain, this disease makes pregnancy more difficult. In spite of everything, Hillary Clinton, has managed to become a mom in 1980 by putting into the world a daughter named Chelsea.

LAETICIA HALLYDAY

The woman who has captured the heart of the legendary rocker Johnny Hallyday and accompanied him until his last breath, unfortunately, is sterile. This is probably one of the side effects of anorexia, which she suffered in her youth, and has put a lot of time to defeat.

If you have not been able to have children the natural way, became the proud mother of Jade and Joy, the two young girls original vietnamese she and Johnny have proudly adopted.

CELINE DION

Celine Dion is a singer of international fame, and his story of incredible love with René Angélil is a necessity. Together, they have lived through the decades and numerous trials, including the beginning of a family.

Very vocal about her private life, Céline Dion has never hesitated to speak of the problems that have been found to be parents. Fortunately, thanks to modern medicine and in vitro fertilization, which became the proud parents of their son René-Charles and twins, Nelson and Eddy.

KIM KARDASHIAN

A member of the famous family Kardashian, Kim, unfortunately, has not had fertility problems. During an interview, she was very honest about the difficulties that he had found his family with her life partner Kanye West.

It has gone so far as to describe the birth of their daughter North, a true miracle. She struggled to stay pregnant with her second child, but ended up having the family they had always dreamed of.