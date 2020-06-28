The stars who fought to give birth to

Having a child is often described as one of the most beautiful and the greatest adventures a human being can experience. Unfortunately, around the world do not have access to happiness too easily.
In fact, some people have a hard time to have a child despite their strong desire to be parents, and some celebrities have had to wage a real struggle to achieve his dream.
LAURENCE BOCCOLINI
The famous host of the French tv channel TF1 is one of the people who have had a lot of trouble to have a child. With her husband, Michael, Fakaïlo, she spins the perfect love and I had the desire to form a family.
Together, they have done everything possible to become parents and have tried five times to the use of IVF without success. Their efforts, however were rewarded in 2013, when they finally become parents of the young Willow with the adoption.
WHOOPI GOLDBERG
The famous actress of american origin who has conquered the world with his talent and charisma, Whoopi Goldberg has also c onnu problems because of her endometriosis, and she was struggling for years to attract the attention of the public about this disease that affects many women all around the world.
HILLARY CLINTON
Against all odds, the wife of the former u.s. president Bill Clinton, which was also presented to the presidential race, but unfortunately has not been successful suffers from endometriosis.
Not only cause terrible pain, this disease makes pregnancy more difficult. In spite of everything, Hillary Clinton, has managed to become a mom in 1980 by putting into the world a daughter named Chelsea.
LAETICIA HALLYDAY
The woman who has captured the heart of the legendary rocker Johnny Hallyday and accompanied him until his last breath, unfortunately, is sterile. This is probably one of the side effects of anorexia, which she suffered in her youth, and has put a lot of time to defeat.
If you have not been able to have children the natural way, became the proud mother of Jade and Joy, the two young girls original vietnamese she and Johnny have proudly adopted.
CELINE DION
Celine Dion is a singer of international fame, and his story of incredible love with René Angélil is a necessity. Together, they have lived through the decades and numerous trials, including the beginning of a family.
View this message in Instagram
My son, who is now 18 years of age. Already ! You became a man and I am very proud of you, of who you are and what you do every day. To me, I barely remember my eighteen years. I hope that you take advantage of the moment and all the possibilities of life available to you. The opportunity is the one who takes it. You are passionate, smart and talented, you’ll make the right decisions, I’m sure of it. You have a guide there, his father, who will help you make the right decisions. And here, it is not that I hold your hand and you still wrap my unconditional love. Make the most of his 18 years ! Life is as beautiful as you are. That your happiness is as big as the love and the pride that we have for you. Happy birthday my big man ! I love you… . . My son, who is now 18 years old…already! You have become a man and I am very proud of who you are today, and who you are becoming with each passing day. I can barely remember my eighteen years. I hope you fully embrace the moment and all the possibilities that life is giving you. Luck comes to those who do. You are passionate, smart and talented, and I am sure that you will make the right decisions. His father continued to guide you, to help you make the right decisions. And I am here to walk beside you and always hug you with my unconditional love. Enjoy the 18. Life is as beautiful as you are. That your happiness may be as great as the love and the pride that I have for you. Happy birthday my big man! I love you… . . 📸 : @denisetruscello
Very vocal about her private life, Céline Dion has never hesitated to speak of the problems that have been found to be parents. Fortunately, thanks to modern medicine and in vitro fertilization, which became the proud parents of their son René-Charles and twins, Nelson and Eddy.
KIM KARDASHIAN
A member of the famous family Kardashian, Kim, unfortunately, has not had fertility problems. During an interview, she was very honest about the difficulties that he had found his family with her life partner Kanye West.
It has gone so far as to describe the birth of their daughter North, a true miracle. She struggled to stay pregnant with her second child, but ended up having the family they had always dreamed of.