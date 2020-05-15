the startling revelations of Robert Downey Jr. on the relationship of Iron Man and Captain America !

Unfortunately, the fans must be a reason, since the character disappeared at the end of Avengers Endgame, even if the mystery remains over a possible return.

While waiting to be fixed, Robert Downey Jr. is income on the relationship that unites Iron Man with Captain America, and in particular the reconciliation between the two men. In fact, throughout their various adventures, their friendship has not always been calm, even if all ended well, for the two super-heroes of the most popular of the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr. explains the below reconciliation between Iron Man and Captain America

Since the beginning of the confinement, many actors and directors share moments exclusive with their fans. On this principle, a watch party of the film “the Avengers Endgame” was organized last week, in the company of the directors, the brothers Russo, but also the interpreter of the character, favourite of the public, Robert Downey Jr. Between two anecdotes on the filming of the movie and his opinion on the MCU, the actor took the opportunity to get back on the scene strong in the last installment of the franchise. Actually, after having lived through a difficult relationship, Iron Man and Captain America come back to the songs in ” Avengers Endgame “. However, apparently innocuous, the scene is more profound than we think.

“It was to forgive him not to be forgiven, so that we can throw in the towel for all that we needed to do. This was not only the idea of burying the hatchet, it was to bury the hatchet and take up the cross together. It was a complex scene. ” says the one who lent his features to Tony Stark.



Thus, the fans had the opportunity to see a scene between the two heroes, and this, from the film ” Captain America : Civil War “. It marked the end of their beautiful complicity, because of the complicated case of Bucky Barnes. In spite of everything, in the face of adversity, as Iron Man and the Captain had to make a common front, and leave old grudges behind them.

The return of Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU are accurate

It’s been a few weeks that the rumor on social networks and in all of Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr. would be prepared to rethread the costume of Iron Man in spite of his shocking death in ” the Avengers Endgame “. While the failure at the box office, the actor, with his film, ” Dr. Dolittle “, should not be foreign to this reversal of the situation, nothing had for the time been under-heard on the side of the star.

But that was before, because 12 years after the release of the first film ” Iron Man “, Robert Downey Jr. just clearly a call of the foot to Marvel studios.

Although his character have yet to return in ” Black Widow “, which is situated before ” the Avengers Endgame “, the brothers Russo have clearly expressed the ability to make it come back more permanently.

During the watch party of the film, the actor of Iron Man himself has implied that he was more than ready to the idea.

“The public will take us to what he wants to see… “, said mysteriously, Robert Downey Jr.

Suffice to say that the next few months will still give us a lot of surprises, especially in regard to the films of the next phase of the MCU.