The stay Drake in the hometown of the singer Rihanna causes controversy on the web

A couple of days ago, the rapper canadian Drake went to Barbados right after the reopening of the borders. Upon arrival, the ex-boyfriend of singer Rihanna has been filmed in public, without a mask. The attitude of the non-observance of the safety instructions that has sparked controversy in social networks.

A walk of a rapper in Barbados, which has been the object of ridicule in the media. The jokes have proliferated on social networks “he came in search of Rihanna, his ex-girlfriend“. The two were a pair of 2016. They have even recorded songs with suggestive.

After the opening of the borders, Drake, at the age of 33 years, is one of the first foreigners to land in Barbados. With an entourage of 9 people, the musician has taken the step to board his private plane, Air Drake, a Boeing 767, which has a cost of $185 million.

The authorities of barbados women have stated that Drake is going to stay in the hometown of Rihanna during a week, time to turn the clip of his new album, composed during the delivery.

Just after his arrival, the rapper canadian has been shot in the foot of San Lorenzo of the Hole, in a trendy spot of Barbados, with its bars and restaurants.

The barbadians have not hesitated to request some shots with the rapper. The photos have created controversy due to Drake and his fans were not wearing masks. Did not adhere to the instructions of distancing, physical, imposed by the government.

Jeffrey Bostic, the minister of Health wanted to calm the spirits. It has been said in the press that Drake has not had a preferential treatment. The singer and the team that accompanied him had had permission to land in Barbados, only after the presentation of the screening tests negative for the coronavirus.

The new photographs show that Drake has received the message. Now, he wears a mask in public places.

Photo credit: gala