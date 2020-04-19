The story behind the famous celebration of Carmelo Anthony

Known for its celebration of the three points, Carmelo Anthony was not the first to celebrate her baskets of the kind. His former teammate, Iman Shumpert, is back on this unknown history.

Back in the league this season and the Blazers, Carmelo Anthony has managed his comeback in the NBA. The period Rockets is now behind him and the veteran of 35 years confirms that it has indeed its place with other players, which is found to be a valuable asset for Portland this year.

If there was one who never doubted, it is Iman Shumpert, his former teammate with the Knicks. The one who has played for the Cavaliers has always loved Melo and is not surprised to see him hit in Oregon today.

In an interview with Shams Charania for Stadium, Shumpert is back on a history interesting enough : the celebration of Carmelo to three points. Everyone has already seen the former Knick tap the head with three fingers history to celebrate a shooting award-winning. But where does this celebration ? At the base, not Melo.

People don’t know it, but Melo makes a three on his head, it started with Rasheed Wallace. It has always been this celebration. He took three on the head, and then he was injured. Sheed started it. And it was funny because Melo is said, once that Rasheed does, everyone should do it. So everyone was there to say : “Go there for Melo, do it ! “. We thought all of it was fun. And then Sheed comes back one day and said : “Melo, I’m not even going to blame you for it. “

If Wallace is the first to have made the celebration this last is known today thanks to Anthony, without a doubt.

Melo has done, and everyone was going crazy, the kids were also celebrating during the game at Dyckman and Rucker. All over the world… I told them to calm down, like it doesn’t hurt the fingers to force ? Hitting your head like that ?

It is now waiting for the version of Melo, but Wallace may be a bit of recognition thanks to this celebration became iconic to New York.

Rasheed Wallace or not, Carmelo Anthony continues to use this celebration that has become a true trademark to him.