The story behind the famous combination in latex-Britney Spears

“Oops I Did It Again “. It is now 20 years that the princess of pop, Britney Spears, has released her second album. A mythical record, composed of his greatest hits including ” Stronger “, “Lucky” or even ” Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know “. But this is obviously the first single, the album name, which remains etched in our memory. Its dance music, its chorus catchy but especially his clip iconic, ode to the space age. A scenario worthy of a tv movie broadcast on M6 on a Saturday night. In a combination of red latex, Britney Spears sings to an astronaut that ” oops baby oops “, she has ” played with his heart.” It took 4 minutes and 19 seconds to make this red costume mythical. Behind this look unforgettable hides the determination of the star but also the stylist american, Estee Stanley. “I want to be in a red suit. I want to be an astronaut very cute ” had asked the artist to his team. At this time, Britney Spears is still the young singer wise of Disney. But the star wants to break his image. “We wanted everything to be sexy and monochrome,” says Estee Stanley in “Vogue” English.

The red latex for a combination of legendary

If the stylist provides several looks to Britney Spears, nothing transcends actually the singer. The professional will rely on Michael Bush, a famous costume designer who worked notably with Michael Jackson. “It was really last minute, it made the exercise even more exciting,” says Estee Stanley. In less than 48 hours, the costumer realizes one of the outfits the greatest cult in the history of music, namely, a combination red latex. Britney Spears is to the angels, while the stylist is already thinking the worst. “If you put a latex outfit, you sweat immediately. So imagine a day of shooting to dance and sing. I was afraid that she passed out, ” recalls Estee Stanley. Fears are partially realized : “After a shot, I opened up his suit, we would have literally said that a bucket of water had leaked inside.” Worse still, when shooting Britney Spears has been using a few stitches after being injured in the head because of a camera. For the anniversary of the clip, the star of 38 years has paid tribute to this title lighthouse : “Oops ! How these 20 years have they gone so fast ?! I don’t believe it. I remember that this red suit was so hot… But the dance was fun and the shooting happened quickly. “has she written on his account Instagram. For its part, the stylist said that working with Britney Spears was one of the most crazy and fun of the whole of his career. “People were not expecting it. She was still young and innocent, and then all of a sudden, she pulls this dress figure-hugging and sexy. She really knew what she wanted, ” she says. Two decade later, this piece of latex loses nothing of its sexyness. And we, we cannot resist the urge to listen to it again for the thousandth time in our lives, this international hit. Oops, we did it again !