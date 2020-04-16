The story of Mohamed and the day that Klopp called him a faggot

Despite the fact that have already passed some months of the frenetic match between Striped and Liverpool in the Club worldstill had a mystery to solve: why Jurgen Klopp called ‘faggot’ at the ‘Turco’ Mohamed? The technical argentine has revealed this mystery and although we already knew some of this story, there are details that came to light.

According to an interview she gave the ‘Turco’ Mohamed to ‘TyC Sports’ and rescued ‘MedioTiempo’, the technical Striped he spoke of what happened that day, because it all started with a bad control Joe Gomez, who touched the ball with the hand, call another yellow card (which became red by the second) and not marked; the ‘Turkish’ exploded and all I heard Klopp.

“Controlled evil Gomez and touched it with the hand, I had a yellow that was red. The referee handled the match, the game was 1-1 in the 70th minute and the chilean said to me: ‘quiet, quiet’. No, quiet you! You have the possibility of your life to do win the America’sit is the only chance we have to beat the european. I cast them!”mentioned Mohamed.

After this ‘scandal’ by the ‘Turco’ Mohamed, Jurgen Klopp would have heard it all and lambasted the technical Stripedbecause it considered that it was a ‘faggot’ even though you never mentioned the German in the same way, he was screaming at the referee and pressing it.

What happened between Antonio Mohamed and Jürgen Klopp in the semi of the Club World 2019? The Turkish told in #Sweeper… pic.twitter.com/WiGKPLukOY — Libero (@Liberotyc) April 14, 2020

“Klopp told me it was a girl, a faggot and then I pulled out. They spent time talking about all the game, I become crazy at the referee, are white-glove”commented on the ‘Turco’ Mohamed.

Finally Mohamed and Jurgen Klopp melted into a embrace of peace the day of the final and game for third place and that is to be both games in the same stadium, were found in the locker rooms, forgot what happened and continued as if nothing.

“A few days later we played for the third and fourth, we played in the locker room of to the side. Came and greeted me, gave me a hug and congratulate him. At the awards ceremony also”said the ‘Turco’ Mohamed.

That December 18, 2019 will be remembered as a day of epic, as Striped of Monterrey it was nothing of surprise to the Liverpool Kloppthe champion of Europe at that time.