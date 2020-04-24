The story of the controversial interview of javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez: “I’m one of the best players in the world”

Since they began the measures of social isolation by the pandemic coronavirus, sports reporters different media have occupied the social networks to meet with figures from different disciplines.
One of these was the interview that took Sergio Dippreporter ESPN, with the star of the THE Galaxy, Javier Hernandez. This talk was went public on April 6 of this year, in a live Instagram.
However, this talk went unnoticed until this week. This Wednesday marked the fifth anniversary of the Chicharito scored the goal that gave the pass to the Real Madrid the final of the Champions League, the duel against Atletico Madrid.
By reason of this date, the reporter published a part of the interview he had with Hernandez, where the front turned to give controversial statements. “It was like a graduation, I’m one of the best players in the world, even though it has lasted for a party. And that’s why also in Manchester, so I’ve made goals,” said the mexican.
“At that time they were injured (Gareth) Bale and (Karim) Benzema; (Carlo) Ancelotti told me that it was my chance and believed in me, fortunately I was able to make the goal, after reading Cristiano (Ronaldo),” said the scorer of the mexican team on the only goal of the semi-final of the derby in madrid.
And is that it is not the first time that the romperedes aztec sincere with the press. When he signed with his current club, Javier was the focus of the media on the american league. In an interview commented: “I came back as a legend of the mexican soccer”.
Although some analysts and fans defended him, many others criticized him harshly for his “lack of humility”. The debate lasted for several weeks, until Major League Soccer (MLS) was suspended by the pandemic COVID-19.
Another of the scandals of the footballer by his words was when he criticized the administration of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In an interview with journalist Jorge Ramos to the string Univision, Chicharito said: “There is so much more that can be done and I do think that you could say that instead of going forward we go a little back”.
This statement reached the ears of the mexican head of state; Lopez Obrador said simply in a press conference that the front was being used by the opposition to his government.
“Cause interviews with personalities from the sport for which they think evil, which by the way never had gotten to speak, I fell very well, I’m still falling very well because it is not believed, even those with less sporting qualities felt in the political, it had been maintained with great caution”, said the head of the Executive without directly referring to Javier.
Now, this interview with Dipp had their stir for the exaggerated reactions of the reporter to the responses of the player. In addition, users in social networks accused him of being impartial at the time of the interview.
“Until you shine the eyes of flesh”wrote one. “Sergio super in love with the ChichaTronco”was the comment of another. “The players of the world by watching how to help your people, the the rise by seeing how you can help keep your family and this wey getting promotion”was the statement of another that he made in the publication of Twitter reporter.