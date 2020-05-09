the story only briefly mentioned by Jason Momoa

Aquaman 2 won’t come out before the December 16, 2022, but the film seems to occupy a special place in the hearts of Jason Momoa. The latter took advantage of an appearance in the show Ellen DeGeneres to talk about the film’s story, a story that will speak not of aliens.

Aquaman is released in 2018 and it has not been completely unanimous with moviegoers. While most have recognized the effort given to the special effects of the film, many have been disappointed by the plot of the film.

However, the weaknesses of the story have not prevented the film will be a success at the box office and the film has achieved the 5th best start of the year.

Aquaman 2 will make the impasse on the extra-terrestrial

And that’s not all, because the film has brought in over a billion dollars in revenue for a total budget not exceeding $ 160 million. A very nice operation for DC Entertainment and Warner in the sum.

In this context, it is not hard to imagine what drove the two studios to complete the production and the realization of a suite.

No detail has been given for the moment, but Jason Momoa has all the same taken care of quickly mention the story of the film during his appearance on The Ellen Show.

The actor, particularly known for his role of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones or Conan the Barbarian in the Conan Marcus Nispel, has said that the story of the film will take place on our planet, and there is nothing on our planet.

Tensions between the seas and the continents

The plot will thus not appeal to alien creatures as is now the case in the MCU, and it will focus more on the clashes between the kingdom of the sea and the land.

And then ? He refused to say more, unfortunately. On the other hand, it may be useful to recall that the fans of DC Comics will get their money’s worth in the coming years. Before Aquaman 2, they have the right to Joker on October 3, Birds of Prey on the 7th of February 2020 and Wonder Woman 1984 4 June 2020.







