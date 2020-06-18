The strange description of Kim Kardashian for their 4 year old son asks

People and royalty

This is the type of information that a mom would prefer that you may not know this.

This Friday, June 12, the tv reality star Kim Kardashian has shared her story Instagram a publication for the less than compelling. The model 39-year-old has been married for six years with singer Kanye West. Of their union were born four children : North (7 years), Holy (4 years), Chicago (2 years) and in the Psalm (1 year). A mom filled with so much, that was spoiled for Mothers day… a gift for the less original.

Holy 4-years of age, decided to draw a portrait of his mother by answering a series of questions printed on a sheet of paper. It teaches you that Kim Kardashian has 11 years old, loves “leave in peace “his favorite food is asparagus, and that is very good for “exercise “. To the question, “why your mom is special “San meets “because she gives me a hug and buys me things “. The unfavourable image of a mom very busy. This last has been surrounded by one of the questions, with the comment ” What the fuck “.

In the beginning of the week, the star of The Incredible Family Kardashian (now available on Netflix) published a photograph of her children met in what appears to be the outside the house of the family. A cliché adorable that has collected nearly 5.2 million likes. It seems that the containment has been the opportunity for Kim Kardashian to be closer to their four children, even if the rumors of tensions within the couple and even the breakdown of floating in the air.