The strange history of the hawaiian shirt and how to wear this summer

No one puts on a hawaiian shirt to go unnoticed. It is one of the signs that indicate that it is ready for the summer and for a bit of fun. But if you don’t get along, which finally look like an octogenarian in retirement on the coast (those who wear socks to the beach) and not to the gallant character created by Elvis Presley, who wore one in the movie Blue Hawaii in the year 1961. The hawaiian shirt has not necessarily always had the best of reputations but it has gradually convinced that the world can be a great ally in terms of style of summer.

But before you set out the rules for the use of a hawaiian shirt without being ridiculous, let’s take a look at their history quite controversial. Historians of fashion, I think that this style of shirt is appeared between the years 1920 and 1930 in Hawaii, and two different people claim to have invented. The first is the extent of Honolulu Kichiro Miyamoto, who began creating t-shirts of the same fabric as that used in the traditional kimono japanese.

Dolores Miyamoto, the tailor’s wife said to The Aloha Shirt in the beginning of the 1930s, have created t-shirts for celebrities such as the actor John Barrymore, and it was in 1935 that they started to sell the so-called aloha shirts, which were shirts with short sleeves with a colourful patterned fabrics, which are very similar to hawaiian shirts today. But Miyamoto had competition.

Ellery Chun went to Hawaii and saw that the young people of the region dressed in colorful and patterned t-shirts. He then asked a local tailor to make of it, and in 1937, he decided to found his own label, King-Smith Clothiers, with whom he has created and sold their own shirts hawaiian, which has been patented under the name of Aloha Shirt, which means that it had the rights to the design and the name of the creation of Miyamoto.

Advancing a little in time, the hawaiian shirt has begun to gain in popularity and exploded in Hollywood when she fell into the hands of actors such as Elvis Presley or Montgomery Clift, who had spent a year of 1953 in the film From Here to Eternity, which has won 13 Oscar nominations the following year, including one for the best costume. The t-shirt has made a comeback in the 1980s with Al Pacino in Scarface and Tom Selleck in Magnum PI and then with Brad Pitt in the The Fight Club and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Romeo and Juliet Baz Luhrmann’s.

Today, the hawaiian shirt is always in fashion (and at the same time it is not) and is a base that you need to use during the warmer months, although there are some rules to follow.

Marcello Mastroianni with hawaiian shirt © Getty

How to use your hawaiian shirt in 2020

Choose an open neck (camp collar”)

This type of collar is one that is not closed at the top. When you put on a hawaiian shirt, the key is to keep your mind relaxed and summery, which means that you don’t have to button all the buttons to avoid the appearance of a waiter from the beach.

Do not combine with pieces striking

The t-shirt is already quite eye-catching, does not need to carry with shorts and patterned or too colourful. Opt for pieces that are neutral that allow the shirt to be the star, so that you don’t look like a store of memories alive.

Choose the right material

No polyester fabric or rigid : the hawaiian shirt looks very well when she has a relaxed cut and a moving material, breathable fabric that falls well on the body. Cotton, linen and lightweight silk are your best options.

Look for patterns vintage

The hawaiian shirt has its origins in the decade of 1930, in order to search for patterns with this side of the “old Hollywood”, which gives it a nice touch of nostalgia, and it never stops being fashionable. The pattern of the shirt can be eye-catching, but not to the point of giving migraine to the other.

