the strange kiss of Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett on the set

Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock… a casting 100% feminine for “Ocean’s Eight”. The nine actresses are in the middle of shooting in New York : check out the backstage photos.

Casting a glamour to “Ocean’s Eight” Gray Gross : Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kalling, Dakota Fanning or even the rapper Awkafina, but also Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett will be reunited on the screen for the remake women’s “Ocean’s Eleven” directed by Steven Soderbergh. While the film release is planned for 8 June 2018, the band braqueuses sexy have already started filming.

Good atmosphere on the shoot

Sandra Bullock – who plays the sister of Danny Ocean aka George Clooney in the original film – and Cate Blanchett – female equivalent of Brad Pitt – have been seen in the streets of New York kissing on Friday 2 December. A strange scene, as both women wore masks, one of Sandra Bullock in the likeness of Anne Hathaway. The next day, the two actresses as well as Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway turned in the new york subway system, laughing.

Good atmosphere between the girls, despite what they say to the tabloids in the u.s., which reported a dispute between Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett. “It is no matter what, and completely false,” explained Cate Blanchett in an interview with “E!News”. “Everyone gets along very well on the shoot. These are the gossip, typical of the magazines people, who go up the woman against each other. It is sad, they don’t do this with men.” Matt Damon, who will be making an appearance in this remake, will be able to witness the atmosphere on the set. He has already declared : “The cast is phenomenal, I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do”.