the strange reaction of Daniel Radcliffe

The trio he formed with Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint is the first to experience the joys of parenthood. On may 7, Georgia Groome, the partner of the interpreter of Ron Weasley in the saga Harry Potter, gave birth to a little girl. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are pleased to confirm the birth of their little girl “, had announced the Sun on the day of the birth of the baby. An announcement which has delighted the fans of the franchise, born from the imagination of J. K. Rowling.

Since December 2001, and the French release of Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint have changed a lot. The first has shone in the beginning of the year in The Girls of Doctor March alongside Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, and has found love in the arms of Leo Alexander Robinson, an entrepreneur aged 30 years. Daniel Radcliffe has conquered his demons and has recently appeared in the crazy Guns Akimbo, action movie a thousand miles of family entertainment, who have revealed. For his part, Rupert Grint takes full advantage of his family life while pursuing his career, notably in the series Serving as M. Night Shyamalan.

Crisis of the thirties for Daniel Radcliffe ?

Nearly twenty years after their film debut, the interpreters of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley are well and truly become adults. A fact to which Daniel Radcliffe is struggling to do so, as evidenced by his reaction

