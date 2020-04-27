The Strange Way Chris Evans could return to the MCU

This year, 2020, is the first for some time where we will not see Chris Evans to portray Steve Rogers / Captain America in the film world Marvel. But some fans are considering new ways to return to Marvel. Here is a possible way of doing things.

Chris Evans has played the role of Captain America in the MCU

Chris Evans at the european premiere “Captain America: Civil War” | Mike Marsland / WireImage

Evans is part of the MCU since Captain America in 2011: the first avenger. The film has brought the audience back in time to see how the supersoldier of origin has shown its capabilities and ended with his awakening in the 21st century. From there, her story has really started.

The actor took over the role in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers quickly became one of the two leaders de facto of the Avengers and helped to establish the legacy of the MCU.

His last movie was ‘the Avengers: Endgame’

The actor has ended his stay in the MCU (at least to our knowledge) with the End of the game. The film has been seen helping the Avengers to kill Thanos, apparently to be reconciled with the decimation, and then work to reverse its effects via the time-travel after that Scott Lang (Ant-Man) revealed the practical aspects of the kingdom quantum.

In the final act of the End of the game, Cap uses Thor’s hammer, said the line’s iconic “Avengers assemble”, and sees his friend Tony dying after defeating Thanos. It is a lot for any character, especially one who is seen as much as him. Finally, it makes all the Infinity Stones and lives his life with Peggy Carter before handing over his shield to Falcon.

Evans could go as this version of the comic book character

While the fans were happy that Cape town is not death like Iron Man, it is always very sad to see it leave the MCU. Many are still looking for ways to come back. And a possible option comes to the time of the recent role of Evans in Knives Out and a comment that he has done in Endgame.

Evans took the grandson jerky, a writer and mystery, murdered in the last film of Rian Johnson. In addition, Endgame was a nod to the comics when Cap 2023 says, “Hail Hydra” in the scene in the elevator. The founder of MCU Cosmic, Jeremy Conrad, stated that the introduction of a multiverse would be the perfect way to bring Evans in the MCU without erasing its former role.

What does it say about the resumption of his role?

Wrapped officially on Avengers 4. This was a day emotional to say the least. To play this role over the past 8 years has been an honor. All in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.

– Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 4 October 2018

Now that the idea is there, the question becomes: Evans would like to really return to the MCU? He has certainly already made his farewells, as seen in the Twitter post above after you have completed at the End of the game.

When asked about the possibility of a movie or a tv series would show what happened when he made the Stones, Evans replied: “You know, I’m not sure I can give you these answers. It is as low as that, but if you ask the writers. “Speaking of them, the writers of the End of the game and Infinity War, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, are not ready to bring it down.

“I love to write for Cap, I like Evans. But I’m feeling really, a bit like [with] Tony [Stark]we have brought them to a place where they no longer need to do so, ” said Markus. McFeely added: “I am afraid that if they make stuff like this, it will end up in the rear-view mirror.” So don’t hold your breath for another cap in the future.