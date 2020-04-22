The streaming service HBO Max will be launched in may

HBO Max will be launched on the 27th of next may in the United States.

A new entrant is about to make its entry into the market of streaming services. With over 10,000 hours of programs announced, content that is more cult than the others, and new productions exclusive, HBO Max could well over-shadow the behemoths that are Netflix and Disney +, and this, in spite of his subscription amounted to$ 15 per month.

A catalogue XXL

Headed by WarnerMedia, the new streaming service has something to appeal as it brings together all the content HBO as those produced by the Warner which includes, among others, DC Entertainment, the CW Television Networt, Adult Swim, etc

In other words, the catalog of HBO Max will include both the series and HBO are Game of Thrones, Watchmen, Pretty Little Liars, Sex and the City, The Sopranos than those of the Warner, namely the Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, The Prince of Bel-Air, but above all the inevitable Friends.

The special episode bringing 6 friends from new york was to be broadcast exclusively on the platform. It will be unfortunately a little late because of the epidemic of the coronavirus.

The streaming platform will also in many films, including the trilogy of the Lord of the Rings and the Matrix, Gremlins, Harry Potter, as well as all the movies and series DC ; Doom Patrol, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, etc, anything To compete with Disney and Marvel.

Exclusive content

It is also a question of original content and exclusive. At its launch, HBO, Max will propose the movie Love Life, a comedy with Anna Kendrick, and the documentary On the Record. HBO ensures that new exclusive content will be offered regularly on the streaming platform. DD.Abrams should be in charge of several productions. Anything to justify the $ 15 subscription.

A rate far superior to that of Disney + and its monthly subscription for$ 6.99 only, but HBO has plenty to be confident. In fact, it already offers this rate on its other services of video on demand that are HBO Go and HBO Now have a catalogue of less well-provided that his future service and yet, they gather each of which has several million subscribers.

Difficult to know at the moment if the service will be offered outside of the United States. If the success is waiting for you, this could be the case.