During the last 2 years Salif Gueye 23 years toured the world with his dancing and his famous re-offend ( Moonwalk ) this summer he puts their bags in the school of street dance the Juste Debout School in the 19 ° arrondissement of Paris to give his first workshop . “I have been working to prepare the choreographies, I have a little bit of pressure, there are some great dancers in this school .“The Twins, Diablo, and a lot of others will also be sweat of the Parisians .

Juste Debout Of The Summer School “Hip Hop Dance Month”

His ground game at the start, is the street, the first street to the show date back to adolescence, because he does not forget the basis, even today it is not safe to cross the centre Pompidou in paris to the Trocadero or in the Hotel de Ville : “The street is the best school for a dancer, it is a challenge every day to attract the maximum number of people and convey an emotion . Worn on the head the dance of the hours . At the beginning, not you calculated and each day brings its evolution . Now, when I go to dance in the street, it is a free show of the history of me rejuvenate” .

Memories of the street was full as the of an encounter with an artist who gave him his chance before it all explodes on him . This artist, is Guillaume Aldebert a singer who turned out to be a huge hit with the family . “He saw me in the street and invited me to dance at la Cigale, it was really well spent, and accompanied me in most of the big dates . This is a great team, when I think about it I have chills, this is the only one that has helped me . He can make me anything I’m going to be there for him. “

October 17, 2018, your video in which Michael Jackson place Beaubourg has traveled the world, in particular thanks to one person : the actor Dwayne Johnson, known as “the rock” . He broadcast the video on their networks prior to LeBron James… And then, everything went very fast for Salif with a pair of Lacoste shoes, ( musa 2 years ago ) shows in the world as the famous “Ellen DeGeneres show”, he met Michael Jordan or DJ Khaled, has danced with the Twins…

The life of Salif has power, but it remains lucid : “Who would have thought that a man who out of nothing has a world-renowned . . . There is a possibility that I do not know how to ! Nothing happens by chance, I believe everything is written, I always said that I was going to succeed one day or the other, and this happened . Now it is necessary to access the second phase of grow, evolve and stay at the top and that is the hard .__”

To manage your professional career, Salif has surrounded himself with a strong team, which continues to evolve her dance all day and preparing a show, a world tour with their friends from your group Undergroove among other . “I wanted to include my best friends to be able to enjoy the experience . Some have not yet had the opportunity to take the stage as they are talented . I am very proud to be able to encourage my friends, without them, I would not be the person that I am “ .