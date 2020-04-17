The striker to Inter Milan and America will fight the next transfer market

One of the formulas that has worked to the directive led by Miguel Herrera, is the of betting on young talent, we have the case of Federico Viñas and Nicolas Benedettithat , despite their young age have an extraordinary talent. For this reason, our team will seek to repeat this formula for the next tournament.

According to information from the journal Uruguayan Infofutbolthe of Coapa orfertarán by Santiago Rodriguez of the National team, however the operation will not be easy, because of the interest of teams such as the Inter Milan, who also ofertarían by the promise charrua.

Although, at the moment they are only rumors, we know of the tastes of the directive by the young talent, so we need to keep close track of all this information, which is likely to soon become a reality.



