The stunt coordinator Hiro Koda discusses working on “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” – Africa Daily News

What is Strange things and Ozark have in common, besides being two of the greatest shows of Netflix? Hiro Koda, stunt coordinator awarded at the Emmy Awards, here’s our exclusive interview with him.

Between the Strange things The cascades final of season 3 at the Starcourt Mall or Ozark Shooting of the chapel of the finale of season 3, Hiro is constantly on his guard full of action when it comes to these fan-favorite. Not only he is the stunt coordinator on Strange thingsbut it has also served as second unit director on 7 episodes of season 3. For more information on the work of Hiro on the two Ozark and Strange things, we’ve spoken to him exclusively below.

WoN: What would you say of the cascade, the more difficult of the 3 season Strange things?

There were several sequences of stunts that required a lot of preparation work to make it happen.

The scene where Eleven is dragged by the ankle in the ceiling was a particular challenge. Millie had hurt her knee in an accident that is not work related bit of time before we start to shoot. So we had to design a rig of metal that would protect his injured knee, but would also enable the action to appear to be violent while she was being pulled into the air by his ankle. We have tested several variants of the platform with his double, stunt and have found a configuration that looked violent but which has also kept our actress in security and protected his injury.

The sequence that has taken the planning, the more accurate was the T-bone at the Starcourt Mall in the final. The Duffer Brothers, who directed the episode, wanted the two cars to land in the face of a exact direction. The timing, speed and directional accuracy were crucial for capturing the moment of impact. It was a unique agreement, so we set 5 cameras to film from different angles. Most of them were unmanned for security reasons. Another security measure that I have taken has been to design a receiver for the Camaro in the case where the accident would be a failure. This would have prevented the car from crashing into the mall itself. Tensions were high when I yelled “Action!” But thanks to the complex planning of my waterfall and the talented pilots of cascade, Stanton Barrett and Keith Adams, the crash has been executed to perfection and one of the sequences of the most exciting of the show.

WoN: was There a waterfall on Strange things this does not seem very complicated on the screen, but the was really?

The scene where Grigori is looking Hopper in the room in the mirror was difficult. The room itself was very désorientante, so we put tape on the floor for the actors, stuntmen and camera operators can follow.

WoN: Who of the cast is “all in” when it comes to doing stunts?

Hopper (David Harbour) was definitely “All In” when it came to fighting. He worked his ass and it really showed on the screen. I was very proud of him, Andrey, and their cascade has doubled in the final sequence! David can also hunt this bronco!

WoN: last year, Millie Bobby Brown has released a video to Instagram of herself attached to a harness, turning round and round in the air to one of the waterfalls. How much preparation goes into something like that?

Yes, it is a lot of fun in that one. We have done several tests prior to this with its double stuntman to determine the action. When we took Millie for a rehearsal, she was able to detect movements quickly. The security is very important to me so my team and I test everything before letting our actor to move up in the rigs.

WoN: You have already talked about the final battle of the great season of Hopper. What were the biggest challenges encountered during this sequence?

I directed the 2nd unit on that sequence and it was to be an epic battle between the Hopper and the Grigori. Apart from the laser which was added later in the visual effects, I wanted to capture the beauty of the elaborate set. One of the biggest challenges was that David Harbour was needed on both the main unit and on my 2nd unit. He was bouncing constantly between sets. We had to shoot in chronological order and did David that for half of the scheduled days. Andrey Ivchenko (Grigori) was with us in the 2nd unit all along and has never missed a beat, working twice with David and ending the day with a double, David.

I am very proud of both David and Andrey for all of their hard work and also for their double stunt, Ken Barefield and Randall Archer, for having put their body through one of the sequences of the most difficult and the most impactful of the season.

WoN: You’re also the stunt coordinator on Ozark. What surprised you most this past season?

The cast and the team on Ozark are simply incredible. Season 3 was my first season working there, even if I myself was already a big fan of the series. Once I started to read the scripts, I realized that at any moment a character could be killed. One of the biggest surprises of this past season was the death of Helen! Ozark is a show really dark and it was exciting to design the action for these characters.

WoN: do you Have any funny stories that you can share Ozark together?

Nothing specific, but Jason Bateman is very fun to work with and despite the dark intrigue of the series, it makes you smile and laugh all the world!

WoN: do you Have a sequence favorite of this last season Ozark?

The shooting of the chapel of the finale was my sequence of choice. The director, Alik Sakharov, said to me: “You have 15 seconds to kill everyone! “It took us a whole day to shoot and has played in 10 seconds on the screen.

WoN: Where Strange things uses a lot of CGI, Ozark use everything that we would be surprised to learn?

Ozark doesn’t use a lot of visual effects, stuntmen. They will add flashes of firearms and will improve the blood, but almost everything else is done virtually.