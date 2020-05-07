The stylistic evolution of Maisie Williams, the girl’s wise to have an adventurous red-carpet

Revealed only 12 years old in the series Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams is one of the actresses most popular of the moment. Aged now 22 years old, the British appears on the red carpet in outfits feminine and colourful, far removed from those worn by her character Arya Stark. Zoom in on his stylistic evolution, from little girl to wise woman chameleon.

A colorful wardrobe

Printed floral dresses and midi skirts… in her first red carpet Maisie Williams is the embodiment of the little girl, sage. But over the years, the actress has proved that she could play with the colors. With her hair – she dyed in pink, purple or blue – but also in her choice of outfits. One is reminded in particular of his long dress canary yellow Ong-Oaj Pairam brought to the Golden Globes ceremony in 2017. Once adolescence has passed, it’s a whole different side of the young woman that we discover on the red carpet. Maisie Williams dare, low cut tops or dresses slit that reveals all its femininity. Of the stylistic choices that open the doors to the the front rows of the biggest parades.

The evolution mode of Maisie Williams in 25 held

The queen of the original accessories

To each of his appearances, Maisie Williams never goes out without a handbag. And the young woman seems to have a penchant for those who are out of the ordinary since it has been seen with bags in the shape of a mouth, with minaudières jewelry encrusted with rhinestones or bags to hand in the shape of a pyramid. On the red carpet, the actress dropped the shoes wedges and wearing only the stilettos or high-heeled sandals. She has a preference for shoes with rounded tips, which have the advantage to extend and enhance her figure petite.